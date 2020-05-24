Eid Mubarak 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Urdu Shayari, Facebook Quotes, SMS and GIF Messages to Send on Eid al-Fitr

Eid Mubarak 2020 (File Image)

The holy month of Ramadan is coming to an end and the date varies from region to region based on moon sightings (Chand Raat). Eid al-Fitr 2020 will be commemorated on May 24 (Sunday) in the states of Kerala and Kashmir while the rest of the country will be observing on May 25 (Monday). This is one of the grandest and most important celebrations for Muslims across the world. Also known as Badi Eid, this celebration is accompanied by delicious eid special delicacies like sheer korma, biryani, etc. One essential part of Eid celebration has to be sharing Eid Mubarak wishes, Happy Eid al-Fitr messages, Eid 2020 WhatsApp stickers, Eid Wishes Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family. We bring you a list of Eid Mubarak 2020 Greetings, Eid al-Fitr Mubarak HD Images, Wallpapers, Eid 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Eid 2020 Urdu Shayari, Facebook Quotes, SMS and GIF Messages to send on the festival day. Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes in Urdu & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Eid Al-Fitr Quotes, GIF Greetings, Facebook Messages and SMS to Say Happy Eid.

Eid al- Fitr marks the end of the month-long fasting in Ramadan and is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal. The holy month of Ramadan is known as one of the most peaceful times of the year where people abstain from worldly amenities and indulge more in charity and helping the community. This is the reason that the end of Ramzan is also marked with frivolous celebrations. Happy Eid al-Fitr 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, HD Images, Messages and Quotes to Wish Your Friends Eid Mubarak.

People often deck up in new festive clothes, accessorized with beautiful Mehendi design and stunning jewellery. It is also customary to get together with family and friends and enjoy the delicious feast. Traditionally people also celebrate this day with family that is far away with the help of social media. Sending Eid Mubarak wishes, Happy Eid al-Fitr messages, Eid 2020 WhatsApp stickers, Eid Wishes Facebook Status Pictures to these special people has become a tradition of sorts in recent times.

Eid Mubarak 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Blessings of Allah Fill Your Life With Pleasure and Open All the Doors of Success Now and Always.

Eid Mubarak 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Give You the Happiness of Heaven Above Today and Always. Eid Mubarak to You All.

Eid Mubarak 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Lots of Happiness, Love and Prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Happy Occasion of Eid, I Am Sending You Warm Wishes. May Eid Bring You Lots of Prosperity and Joy.

Eid Mubarak 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Rid You of All Your Sins and Worries and Fill Your Life With Tranquility. Eid Mubarak!

How to Download Eid Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Eid Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store. It provides numerous apps for stickers that are compatible with the Facebook-owned messaging app and would be a great option to greet on the festival day. Here is the download link.

It is important to note that the celebration of Eid 2020 will be very different compared to previous years. With the extension of lockdown to its fourth leg, Eid is bound to be a close-knit affair where most celebrations take the online mark. However, the spirit of Ramadan lives on this year as well. With people organizing charity feasts to feed those in need to zoom party calls with the treasured few, the spirit of Eid is very much still the same. We hope that this Eid al-Fitr you find a way to celebrate with your friends and family while being safe and keeping them safe. Eid Mubarak!