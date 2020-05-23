Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Wishes and Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Eid Mubarak HD Images, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Share on the Festival

Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Wishes and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid al-Fitr 2020 is approaching, and there is a lot of preparations to be done. This year’s celebration may not significantly be the same because of the pandemic, but it can surely be a memorable one as we observe Eid 2020 at home. Movements are restricted, and we cannot go out, which means there won’t be any mosque visits or exploring the street food vendors. However, the excitement for the festival can never go away. Hence to make Eid al-Fitr 2020 a memorable one, here we bring you wishes and messages that are free to download and perfect for a virtual Eid celebration. Eid al-Fitr 2020 wishes, messages, Eid Mubarak images and GIFs so perfectly captures the festive feel amid the lockdown. Besides, these Eid al-Fitr 2020 messages can also be sent along with Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Stickers and other social and messenger apps.

Eid al-Fitr is also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, as it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. Muslims engage in Eid prayers, charity, social gatherings, festive meals, gift-giving and everything merriment. But outdoor activities are restricted this year, and so is social gatherings. But one can still make the festival joyous by sharing Eid al-Fitr 2020 messages, Eid Mubarak HD images, WhatsApp sticker wishes, Facebook greetings and GIFs to celebrate the festival. So, what are you waiting for? Download our latest collection of Eid 2020 wishes and messages to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lonesome Without U Each & Every Moments. When I Am Alone I Close My Eyes & Think of U N Thoughts of Ur Love Warms Me Inside & Makes Me Smile. Miss You a Lot. Eid Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Spread the Message of Brotherhood This Eid and Be the Loved Children of Allah. Happy Eid

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Is the Day When We Should Pay Gratitude to the Divine Light for All the Wonderful Things Around Us. Eid Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Eid Bring Fun, Happiness, Endless Blessings, and Love! Eid Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Light of the Moon Fall Directly on You and Allah Bless You With Everything You Desire Today. Happy Eid!

Send This GIF With Message: Happy Eid, We Are Missing You Here. We Love and Want to See You Soon.

How to Download Eid al-Fitr 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like many other festivals, WhatsApp has also introduced festive stickers for Eid 2020 celebration. To download Eid al-Fitr 2020 WhatsApp stickers, visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope the above Eid al-Fitr 2020 messages and Eid Mubarak wishes will be useful to you.