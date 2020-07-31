Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2020 Images, Happy Bakrid Greetings and Wishes in Urdu: Eid al-Adha or Eid ul-Azha is one of the most important festivals for Muslims. The festival of Eid al-Adha is observed in the 12th month of Islam calendar called Dhul-Hijjah or Zu al-Hijjah. Eid al-Adha takes place on the tenth day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah and ends after three days. Eid al-Adha is also known as the festival of sacrifice or feast of the sacrifice. On the days of Eid al-Adha Muslims around the world offer sacrifice of animals like sheep, goat or camel. As it is time for Eid al-Adha 2020, people have started searching for Eid al-Adha 2020 Messages, Bakrid Mubarak HD Images, Eid al-Adha Mubarak HD Images, Eid al-Adha 2020 Wishes in Urdu, Eid Mubarak Shayari in Urdu, Eid Mubarak Latest Wallpapers, Bakrid Mubarak Wishes, Bakrid Mubarak Messages. Eid al-Adha 2020 Greetings For Colleagues: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Bakrid Mubarak HD Images and GIFs to Send Wishes of This Islamic Festival.

After offering the sacrifice, Muslims divide the meat in three parts. One is kept for home, one is sent to relatives, and one part is distributed among poor and needy people. Muslims offer sacrifice on Eid to remember Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) obedience towards Allah. Ibrahim (AS) was asked to sacrifice his son, and as he was ready to do so, Allah had replaced his son with a ram. Eid Al-Adha Mubarak Images & Eid ul-Adha HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Bakrid 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

How to Download Eid Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download WhatsApp Stickers for Eid al-Adha 2020 from Play Store. HERE is the download for Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2020 WhatsApp Stickers. Meanwhile, you can send Eid Mubarak messages in Urdu to your loved ones and friends. Below you will find Eid Mubarak 2020 WhatsApp Messages in Urdu, Eid al-Adha greetings in Urdu for Facebook, Eid Mubarak WhatsApp Status.

Eid al-Adha 2020 Wishes Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Zendagi Ka Her Pal Khusheyo Se Kam Na Ho, Ap Ka Her Din Eid Ke Din Se Kam Na Ho, Assa Eid Ka Din App Ko Hamesha Naseeb Ho! Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Leke Ate Hai Dher Sare Khusiya, Eid Mita Deta Hai Insan Mai Duriya, Eid Hai Khuda Ka Ek Nayam Tabarok, Eisi Liye Kahte Hai Sab Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Se Amiri Garibi Ke Fasle Na Rahen, Har Insan Ek Duje Ko Apna Bhai Kahe, Aj Sob Kuch Bhool Ka Aa Gale Lag Ja, Mubarak Ho Tuje Yeh Eid al-Adha!

Happy Eid al-Adha HD Images (Photo Credits: File Images)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tamanna Aap Ki Sab Puri Ho Jaye, Ho Aapka Muqaddar Itna Roshan Ki, Aamin Kahne Se Pehle Hi Aapki Har Dua Kabul Ho Jaye. Aap Sabhi Ko Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Zindagi Ka Har Pal Khushiyon Se Kam Na Ho, Ap Ka Har Din Eid Se Kam Na Ho, Yehi Dua Hain Ki Aisa Eid Ka Din Aapko Hamesha Naseeb Ho. Eid-Ul-Adha Mubarak!

Eid ul-Adha 2020 Mubarak Wishes in Hindi: Bakrid Messages & Images to Celebrate Eid al-Adha

This year’s Eid Al-Adha will be different as the world is battling coronavirus pandemic. Muslims have been advised to offer sacrifices with proper care and hygiene. Even this year’s Hajj has been scaled-down due to the pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 08:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).