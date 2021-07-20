The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Zuha. Following is the full text of his message -

“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Zuha’. Eid-ul-Zuha, the festival of sacrifice, exemplifies ultimate devotion to God. Eid al-Adha 2021 Greetings & Bakrid Mubarak HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, GIFs, Wallpapers, Quotes and Wishes for Family and Friends.

In our country, festivals are occasions for families and communities to come together and celebrate. But due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we will have to remain content with modest celebrations this year. I appeal to everyone to celebrate Eid by taking utmost precautions and adhering to Covid safety norms. May this Eid-ul-Zuha bring peace, harmony and happiness in our lives.”

