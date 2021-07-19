Mumbai, July : Eid al-Adha, which is also known as Bakra Eid and Bakrid in Indian sub-continent, is the second major festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The festival of Eid al-Adha is celebrated in honour of the willingness of prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, Ishmael as an act of obedience to God's command. The coronavirus pandemic has confined revelers to their houses. But, sharing Eid al-Adha wishes and greetings can be done via internet. Therefore, below is the collection of Eid al-Adha greetings, messages, wishes, GIFs and HD images with "Bakra Eid Mubarak" and "Bakrid Mubarak" texts that you can share on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter. Eid al-Adha: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

Festivals are occasions to meet and share happiness with relatives, friends and loved ones. Due to the pandemic, it is not possible for everyone to meet their loved ones on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. They might convey Bakra Eid greetings through phone/video calls and messages. Besides, online messaging on festivals has also become a popular trend. Here's why we bring Bakrid wishes, Bakra Eid Mubarak messages, Eid Ul Azha WhatsApp stickers, Eid-al-Adha Facebook images and GIFs to share with friends and family.

Eid al-Adha Wish: May the Festival of Eid al-Adha Infuse Our Hearts With Positivity and Hope and Brighten Our Upcoming Year. Warm Wishes on Bakrid 2021.

Eid al-Adha Mubarak Message: Allah Aap Ko Khudai Ki Sari Neymatein De, Allah Apko Khushiyan Aur Atah Karein, Dua Hamari Hai Aapke Saath, Bakrid Pe Aap Aur Sabaab Haasil Karein. Bakrid Mubarak

Bakra Eid Mubarak Greeting: May Allah Remain Always There To Protect You and Your Loved Ones and Is Always There To Shower You With His Love and Blessings. Greetings on Bakra Eid

Eid al-Adha Wish: May This Eid al-Adha All Your Dreams Come True and May You Be Successful in Whatever You Do. Eid al-Adha Mubarak

Bakrid Mubarak Message: On This Auspicious Occasion of Eid al-Adha, May Your Life Gets Filled With Happiness and May Your Journey Stay Blessed. Eid Ul Azha Mubarak

The tradition of Eid al-Adha celebrations revolve around the story mentioned in the Quran on Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son at the command of God. It is stated that Ibrahim kept having dreams where he was sacrificing something extremely dear to him and interpreted this as a message from God. He prepared to submit to this will of God and decided to sacrifice his son. Ismael also agreed. However, admiring the dedication of both Ibrahim and Ismael to honour His commands, God replaced Ismael with an animal. This story is also mentioned in the Bible with some changes.

