Shattila Ekadashi, also popularly known as Tilda or Sattila Ekadashi, is an auspicious occasion dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. The day of Shattila Ekadashi Vrat falls on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Magha month in the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, this festival occurs either in the month of January. Shattila Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Saturday, January 25. The Parana time (fast breaking time) of the Shattila Ekadashi Vrat will be on January 26, from 07:15 AM to 09:40 AM. On Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment will be at 11:24 PM. The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 09:55 PM on January 24 and ends at 11:01 PM on January 25. In this article, let’s know more about Shattila Ekadashi Vrat 2025 date, timings, vrat katha, puja vidhi, rituals and the significance of the auspicious day. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Shattila Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Date

Shattila Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Saturday, January 25.

Shattila Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Timings

The Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 09:55 PM on January 24 and ends at 11:01 PM on January 25.

Parana time of the Shattila Ekadashi Vrat will be on January 26, from 07:15 AM to 09:40 AM.

On Parana Day on January 26, the Dwadashi end moment will be at 11:24 PM.

Shattila Ekadashi Vrat Katha:

Shattila Ekadashi Vrat Rituals, Puja Vidhi

On the day of Shattila Ekadashi Vrat, devotees observe a fast. They must wake up early morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

On this day, devotees should clean the place of worship and install the statue, idol or the picture of deities Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna.

Offer prayers and worship the deities by performing pujas and reciting the hymns of Lord Krishna and reading Vishnu Sahasranama.

On this day, prasad, tulsi water, fruits, coconut, and flowers should be offered to the deities. One of the most significant aspects of the day is to take maximum use of sesame seeds (Til).

Repeat the puja the next morning i.e. on Dwadashi and devotees can conclude their Shattila Ekadashi vrat.

After the puja, perform aarti and distribute the prasad.

Shattila Ekadashi Significance

Shattila Ekadashi Vrat is an important day for devotees of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that the Sattila Ekadasi fast and rituals if done with complete devotion blesses devotees with good health, wealth and prosperity. On this day, people engage in charity and donate clothes, food to the poor and needy on this Ekadasi. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 Wishes, Mokshada Ekadashi Greetings, HD Images, Quotes, Messages and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

On Sat-tila Ekadasi, 'Til' or Sesame seeds, are used for spiritual purification in many different ways on this day, like putting til in bathing water, applying paste of til on the body, eating sesame seeds, drinking water with sesame seeds in it and more. The Sattila Ekadasi fast is said to be very important as its merit of wealth and prosperity flows to the next lives/rebirths of the person.

