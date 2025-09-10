Engineer's Day is an annual event celebrated in India to honour and remember the contributions of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Viswesvaraya, who was popularly known as Sir MV. This annual event is celebrated on September 15 in India since 1968 as a tribute to the Indian engineer on his birth anniversary. Sir Mokshagundam Viswesvaraya was one of India’s most distinguished engineers and statesmen and was widely regarded as the ‘Father of Modern Mysore’. He served as the 19th Dewan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918. Visvesvaraya is regarded in India as one of the foremost civil engineers whose birthday on September 15 is celebrated every year as Engineer's Day in India, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania. This year, Engineer's Day 2025 in India falls on Monday, September 15. Happy Engineers Day Quotes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Sayings, HD Images, Wallpapers & Wishes To Celebrate Visvesvaraya Jayanti in India.

As per historical records, Visvesvaraya worked as a civil engineer for the government of British India and later as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Mysore. For his services to British India, he was appointed CIE and later knighted KCIE. For his services to the Kingdom of Mysore and the Republic of India, he was awarded the Bharata Ratna by the Government of India in 1955. In this article, let’s know more about Engineer's Day 2025 date in India and the significance of the annual event dedicated to Sir Mokshagundam Viswesvaraya.

Engineer's Day 2025 Date in India

Engineer's Day 2025 falls on Monday, September 15.

Engineer's Day Significance in India

Engineer's Day in India holds great significance as the day is aimed to honour Sir Mokshagundam Viswesvaraya, one of the country’s most distinguished engineers. According to Prajavani, a Kannada-language newspaper, he is also the most popular figure in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

As per historical records, he made remarkable contributions in the fields of irrigation, water supply, and flood management by making innovative designs that inspired generations of engineers. This annual event in India also recognises the vital role engineers play in shaping society and acts as the backbone of progress for any nation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).