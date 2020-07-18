List of Indian Celebrities Born in July With Their Birth Dates (File Image)

July Celebrities Birthday Calendar: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Azim Premji, Katrina Kaif, Dalai Lama, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandrashekhar Azad, and so on. What are the connection among these influential Indian celebrities and historical figures? Well, they all are July born. For people who observe their birthday this month, they would be the most exciting lot amongst others. A birthday month is really a particular month, no matter who tells what. July is here, and the excitement levels are sky-high, despite all the Coronavirus scenario currently prevalent. However, did you know that you share your birthday with 9+ million across the globe? Yes, you read it right. Well, a lot of famous Indian celebrities observe their birthdays in July. We are sure there would be plenty of them from your favourite Indian celebs’ list. And this July birthday list includes everyone from cricketers, actors, actresses, politicians, historical figures, businessmen and so on.

As we enter the month of July, we at LatestLY bring you the list of Indian celebrities who you share your birthday with. From MS Dhoni to Kiara Advani, to Priyanka Chopra, PV Sindhu, Sonu Nigam, Rajnath Singh and beyond – take a look at the number of prominent Indian celebrities who will celebrate their birthdays in July 2020.

List of Indian Celebrities Born in July With Their Birth Dates

July 1 – Venkaiah Naidu: Vice President of India, was born on July 1, 1949 (Age 71 years)

July 1 – Rhea Chakraborty: Indian actress and VJ, was born on July 1, 1992 (28 years)

July 1 – Akhilesh Yadav: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP leader, was born on July 1, 1973 (Age 47 years)

July 1 – Kalpana Chawla: Indian-origin American astronaut, was born on July 1, 1961 (59th birth anniversary)

July 3 – Harbhajan Singh: Indian cricketer, was born on July 3, 1980 (Age 40 years)

July 4 – Neena Gupta: Indian actress and TV director, was born on July 4, 1959 (Age 61 years)

July 5 – PV Sindhu: Indian badminton player, was born on July 5, 1995 (Age 25 years)

July 5 – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Indian billionaire investor, was born on July 5, 1960 (Age 60 years)

July 5 – Ram Vilas Paswan: Union Consumer Affairs Minister and LJP leader, was born on July 5, 1946 (Age 73 years)

July 6 – Ranveer Singh: Indian actor, was born on July 6, 1985 (Age 35 years)

July 6 – 14th Dalai Lama: The current Dalai Lama, was born on July 6, 1935 (age 85 years)

July 7 – MS Dhoni: Indian cricketer, was born on July 7, 1981 (Age 39 years)

July 8 – Sourav Ganguly: BCCI President and former Indian cricketer, was born on July 8, 1972 (Age 48 years)

July 8 – Neetu Singh: Indian actress, was born on July 8, 1958 (Age 62 years)

July 8 – Vijay Shekhar Sharma: Indian businessman and founder of PayTM, was born on July 8, 1978 (Age 42 years)

July 9 – Guru Dutt: Indian actor, director, and producer, was born on July 9, 1925 (95th Birth Anniversary)

July 9 – Sukhbir Singh Badal: Indian politician and President of Shiromani Akali Dal, was born on July 9, 1962 (Age 58 years)

July 10 – Rajnath Singh: Defence Minister and BJP leader, was born on July 10, 1951 (Age 69 years)

July 10 – Sunil Gavaskar: Former Indian cricketer, was born on July 10, 1949 (Age 71 years)

July 10 – Alok Nath: Indian actor, was born on July 10, 1956 (Age 64 years)

July 12 – Evelyn Sharma: German-based Indian actress and model, was born on July 12, 1986 (Age 34 years)

July 12 – Vinay Pathak: Indian theatre and film actor, was born on July 12, 1968 (Age 52 years)

July 14 – Shiv Nadar: Indian industrialist and philanthropist, was born on July 14, 1945 (Age 75 years)

July 16 – Katrina Kaif: Indian actress, was born on July 16, 1983 (Age 37 years)

July 17 – Ravi Kishan: Indian actor and BJP leader, was born on July 17, 1969 (Age: 51 years)

July 18 – Priyanka Chopra: Indian actress and singer, was born on July 18, 1982 (Age 38 years)

July 18 – Bhumi Pednekar: Indian actress, was born on July 18, 1989 (Age 31 years)

July 18 – Smriti Mandhana: Indian cricketer, was born on July 18, 1996 (Age 24 years)

July 19 – Roger Binny: Former Indian cricketer, was born on July 19, 1955 (Age 65 years)

July 20 – Naseeruddin Shah: Indian stage and film actor, was born on July 20, 1950 (Age 69 years)

July 22 – Armaan Malik: Indian singer and actor, was born on July 22, 1995 (Age 25 years)

July 22 – Devendra Fadnavis: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister, and BJP leader, was born on July 22, 1970 (Age 50 years)

July 22 – Ajit Pawar: Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister, and NCP leader, was born on July 1959 (Age 61 years)

July 23 – Suriya: Indian actor, and producer in Tamil cinema, was born on July 23, 1975 (Age 45 years)

July 23 – Bal Gangadhar Tilak: Indian nationalist and freedom fighter, was born on July 23, 1856 (164th birth anniversary)

July 23 – Himesh Reshammiya: Indian singer and actor, was born on July 23, 1973 (Age 47 years)

July 24 – Azim Premji: Indian business tycoon, and philanthropist, was born on July 24, 1945 (Age 75 years)

July 27 – Kriti Sanon: Indian actress and model, was born on July 27, 1990 (Age 31 years)

July 27 – Rahul Bose: Indian actor, director, and rugby player was born on July 1967 (Age 53 years)

July 27 – Kubra Sait: Indian actress, TV host, and model was born on July 27, 1983 (Age 37 years)

July 28 – Dulquer Salmaan: Indian actor, producer, and singer was born on July 28, 1986 (Age 34 years)

July 28 – Huma Qureshi: Indian actress and model, was born on July 28, 1986 (Age 34 years)

July 29 – Sanjay Dutt: Indian actor, was born on July 29, 1959 (Age 61 years)

July 29 – J.R.D. Tata: Indian businessman and aviation pioneer, was born on July 29, 1904 (116th birth anniversary)

July 29 – Anup Jalota: Indian singer and actor, was born on July 29, 1953 (Age 67 years)

*July 29 – Elli AvrRam: Swedish-born Indian actress, was born on July 29, 1990 (Age 30 years) *

July 30 – Sonu Nigam: Indian singer and actor, was born on July 30, 1973 (Age 47 years)

July 30 – Sonu Sood: Indian actor, was born on July 30, 1973 (Age 47 years)

July 31 – Kiara Advani: Indian actress, was born on July 31, 1992 (Age 28 years)

So, that was the list of stalwarts from India who are July-born. If we missed any of your favourite personalities, do mention them in the comments section. You can also mention about biggies with whom you share your birthday with. We will return with the August birthdays’ list in no time. Till then, enjoy your birthdays. Happy Birthday!

