Father’s Day 2021 Wishes: Father’s Day is around the corner, and people around the world are enthused to celebrate the international event. Every year, countries worldwide observe the occasion of Father’s Day to acknowledge the love, care, and affection a father has for their children. The observance of Father’s Day is a great opportunity for people to showcase their love for fathers and fatherly figures in their life. With Covid-19 restrictions in place, a majority of Father’s Day celebrations would take place indoors. If you are looking to delight your beloved dad on this special occasion, then you have come to the right place. At LatestLY, we bring you some of the best Father’s Day 2021 wishes and messages, which you will love to share on this special day.

Every year, India celebrates the festive occasion of Father’s Day on the third Sunday in June. This year, it will take place on June 20th. To commemorate the occasion, individuals can share these latest Father’s Day 2021 greetings and wishes on WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Hike, Messenger, and Signal, amongst other apps.

The first official observance of Father’s Day is not known. However, it is gaining steam in India, and there are grandeur celebrations every passing year. To celebrate the annual affair, people can send these newest Father’s Day 2021 wishes and greetings through text messages, picture messages, voice notes, and SMSes too.

Happy Father's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing My Hard Working Dad a Very Happy Father’s Day.

Happy Father's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Loads of Love and Years of Happiness, My Superhero Dad! Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Father’s Day, to My Hero Even Before I Knew Spiderman and Batman.

Happy Father's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dad, Wishing You a Box of Happiness, for Today, Tomorrow and Always With All My Love! Happy Father’s Day

Happy Father's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Father Means So Many Things, an Understanding Heart, a Source of Strength and Support Right From the Very Start. Happy Father’s Day!

Father’s Day 2021 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Quotes To Wish Your Dad Happy Father’s Day

How to Download Father’s Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download special WhatsApp Stickers for Father’s Day 2021 celebrations. It is available on the Play Store. HERE is the download link. We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Father’s Day 2021. Do not forget to share these latest and most popular Father’s Day greetings with your loved ones on this special day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2021 07:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).