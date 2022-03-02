Lent is a special period of reflection, fasting and prayer where Christians are encouraged to recall the sacraments of baptism and penance in preparation for Easter Sunday. This year, Lent 2022 begins with Ash Wednesday falling on March 2. This marks the First Day of Lent 2022. We bring you a collection of First Day of Lent 2022 messages, Bible verses, Ash Wednesday images, Lent 2022 quotes, First Day of Lent photos, and more to mark the special occasion. Lent 2022 Start Date in Calendar: From Ash Wednesday To Easter Sunday, Here's a List of Important Days And Dates of The Catholic Holy Week.

The season of Lent lasts for 40 days, representing the amount of time Jesus spent in the desert, fasting and preparing his ministry. Many Christians indulge in kindness through volunteer work during the Lenten season.

The date of Lent cannot be fixed as Easter always occurs on the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon, i.e., the first full moon on or after the Spring Equinox. Lent begins on Ash Wednesday in Western churches and ends on Holy Saturday. Eastern churches start on the Monday of the 7th week before Easter and end on Friday nine days preceding Easter.

Christians believed that during the 40 days fasting period, Jesus overcame the temptations from Satan and a series of tests, which gave him the power to carry out his mission of preaching, healing, and saving humanity from sin once he returned.

