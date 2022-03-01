Lent is a period of almsgiving and somber reflection. The celebration of Lent is observed by different Christian denominations across the world to understand the seriousness of repentance for the past wrongs. Lent is marked for 40 days, preceding Easter in which Sundays are not included. The forty-day period includes a perspective on baptism, or purification and regeneration. This year Lent will commence from 2 March and will culminate with Easter Sunday on April 17. During the 40 days before Easter, Roman Catholics are supposed to abstain from all bodily pleasures and get prepared to celebrate Jesus's resurrection at Easter Day. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Maha Shivratri, Holi, International Women's Day; Here's List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

The first day of Lent is observed as Ash Wednesday. During the special Ash Day service, Churchgoers are marked with the holy cross sign on their forehead with ash which represents repenting all the wrongdoings and sins from the past. The holy week of Lent also known as Passion week starts with Palm Sunday that will be observed on April 10, 2022. The Palm Sunday, as mentioned in all the four Gospels is celebrated to mark Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem.

Then leading up to the passion week we have Maundy Thursday on April 14, 2022. The day is a remembrance of Jesus' final week before his crucifixion and resurrection. On the day of Maundy Thursday, Jesus celebrated his final passover with his disciples. Followed by this we have Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and finally Easter Sunday on April 17, 2022. We have compiled the list of all the days along with dates for the holy week of Lent below:

Lent 2022 Days And Dates

Ash Wednesday: March 2, 2022

Palm Sunday: April 10, 2022

Holy Monday: April 11, 2022

Holy Tuesday: April 12, 2022

Holy Wednesday: April 13, 2022

Maundy Thursday: April 14, 2022

Good Friday: April 15, 2022

Holy Saturday: April 16, 2022

Easter Sunday: April 17, 2022

The purpose of Lent is the preparation of the believer for Easter through prayer, repentance of past sins, fasting, almsgiving, moderation, simple living, self-denial, and abstaining from things like alcohol and social media.

