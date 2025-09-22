Navratri is the nine-day festival that is celebrated around the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. While there are four Navratri festivals that are marked throughout the year, to welcome different seasons, Sharad Navratri is considered to be the most auspicious one. Navratri 2025 starts on September 22 and is sure to be a fun-filled affair with Goddess Shailputri Puja on the first day of Sharad Navratri. The festivities of Sharad Navratri 2025 will go on till October 2, which will be celebrated as Dussehra 2025. As we celebrate Navratri 2025, people are sure to share Happy Navratri 2025 wishes and messages, First Day of Navratri greetings, Navratri 2025 images and Goddess Shailputri wallpapers, Happy Navratri Facebook status pictures, Sharad Navratri 2025 WhatsApp quotes and more with family and friends.

The celebration of Sharad Navratri is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. While the way that this festival is celebrated may differ, the festivities of the event continue to be grand and awe-worthy. On the occasion of Sharad Navratri, people are sure to dress up in festive clothes, offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and indulge in a series of song and dance performances.

On the occasion of Sharad Navratri, people also observe a stringent 9-day fast in honour of Goddess Durga. Each day of the month is dedicated to a different avatar of the almighty and stories of these avatars are shared amongst one and all. As we celebrate Navratri 2025, here are some Happy Navratri 2025 wishes and messages, Navratri greetings, Navratri 2025 images and wallpapers, Happy Navratri Facebook status pictures, Sharad Navratri 2025 WhatsApp quotes that you can post online.

First Day of Navratri Greetings

Happy Sharad Navratri Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Goddess Durga Images With Navratri Wishes

Happy Navratri Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Sharad Navratri Messages

Happy Sharad Navratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Goddess Shailputri Images With Navratri Greetings

Goddess Shailputri Images With Navratri Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Maa Shailputri Photos With Navratri Wishes

Maa Shailputri Photos With Navratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

The occasion of Sharad Navratri is considered to be an important time of the year as it marks the benign winter season. The festivities also serve as a countdown to Diwali – which is the biggest Hindu festival in the country. We hope that Navratri 2025 brings with it the love, light and happiness that you and your family deserve.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).