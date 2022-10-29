Labh Pancham is a highly auspicious day to culminate the Diwali festivities in Gujarat. It is also the first working day in Gujarat. Labh Pancham Is also known as Saubhagya Panchami, Gyan Panchami and Labh Pancham in Gujarat. This year it will be observed on Saturday, October 29. It will be the first working day of the Gujarati New Year 2022. As you celebrate this highly auspicious day, we at LatestLY, have curated messages and wishes that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Labh Pancham 2022 Wishes and Images: Share Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and SMS on Saubhagya Labh Panchami.

On Labh Panchami, businessmen in Gujarat, open their new account ledgers which are known as Khatu. They start by writing Shubh on left and Labh on right and draw a Sathiya on the centre of the first page. On this day, businessmen start their business activities after the Diwali festivities. Here are messages and wishes that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Labh Panchami 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Labh Pancham Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Ma Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha Slay Our Inner Devil and Enlighten Our Life. Shubh Labh Pancham 2022!

On this day people visit their friends and relatives to renew solidarity. Sweets and other items are offered to guests, which symbolises sweetening the relationship. "Labh" means "benefit," and people relate it to materialistic things like a good job, good in-laws, riches etc. Yet the sadhus and scriptures say that the greatest labh is human birth itself. Here are messages and wishes that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpaper and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Labh Panchami 2022!

