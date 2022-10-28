Labh Pancham 2022 will be celebrated on October 29. Labh Pancham is commemorated five days after Diwali and is also known as Saubhagya Panchami, Gyan Panchami and Labh Pancham in Gujarat. In some regions, it is also known as Saubhagya Labh Panchami. As the name suggests, Labh Panchami is considered to be the most auspicious day for returning back to business after the Diwali break. To celebrate this day, many people often share Happy Labh Pancham 2022 wishes and images, Saubhagya Labh Panchami 2022 greetings, Labh Panchami WhatsApp messages and Gyan Panchami SMS to greet their loved ones. Gujarati New Year 2022 Date & Significance: From Vikram Samvat 2079 Start Date to Shubh Muhurat Timings, Know All About the Bestu Varas Celebrations.

Labh Panchami is observed on the Panchami Tithi in the bright phase of Karthik month, after Diwali. This day is also known as Saubhagya Labh Panchami. Saubhagya translates to good luck while Labh means profit or benefit. Saubhagya Labh Panchami, therefore, indicates that the day is extremely auspicious to begin profitable and prosperous ventures. This is the reason that many people in Gujarat and other parts of the states often reopen their workplaces, offices and companies on the day of Labh Panchami. It is known as the first working day of the Gujarati New Year. To celebrate Labh Panchami, many people often perform small Pujas in their offices or workplaces to ensure the new year at the workplace is filled with prosperity and wealth. As we prepare to celebrate this festival, here are Happy Labh Pancham 2022 wishes and images, Saubhagya Labh Panchami 2022 greetings, Labh Panchami WhatsApp messages and Gyan Panchami SMS that you can share.

Labh Pancham 2022 Wishes and Images

Labh Pancham 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Enjoy the Colourful Occasion of Lakshmi and Ganesh Ji Puja With Your Family and Loved Ones. Happy Labh Pancham 2022.

Shubh Labh Pancham 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish the Blessing of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh Fill Your Life With Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Labh Panchami.

Labh Pancham 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope Maa Lakshmi and Ganesh Ji Bless You With All the Good Things and Help You Face All the Challenges in Life. Have a Great Time During One of the Most Beautiful Festivals on Earth! Happy Labh Pancham 2022.

Shubh Labh Pancham 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Have the Best Lakshmi and Ganesh Ji Puja This Year. May the Blessings of Maa Sweep You Away to the Land of Eternal Happiness. Have a Great Time With Your Family!

Shubh Labh Pancham 2022 Wishes and Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesh Ji Keep Us All Close to Each Other, Protect Our Family From Evil, and Empower Us With the Light of Knowledge and Truth! Happy Labh Pancham 2022 to All!

The Labh Panchami Puja is done during Pratahkal on this day. Pratah Kala Labh Panchami Puja Muhurat is between 08:13 am and 10:27 am on October 29. We hope that these wishes and greetings make Labh Panchami 2022 a memorable and prosperous day. Happy Labh Panchami 2022!

