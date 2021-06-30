In a matter of few days, the skies across the United States will be lit with spectacular fireworks in celebration of the Fourth of July or Independence Day. It's a day designated to soak up the sun, with barbeques and beer and have a rollicking good time with family and friends. It's also a day to remember the great struggles and strifes of their ancestors that led to their freedom from the colonies. Since 1941, The Fourth of July—also known as Independence Day or July 4th—has been a federal holiday in the United States. However, since 1776 America has been celebrating their freedom from the colonizers with fireworks, parades and barbeques. Before you fire up the grill, take a couple of minutes to read up on these interesting facts on the Fourth of July that might come in handy during trivia night.

Although the document was dated July 4th, the voting for the Independence took place on July 2 1776. So the Independence Day in the United States could have been easily called as Second of July. But since the document was dated as fourth the day was designated. This is a fortuitous thing considering Second of July doesn't really have the same ring to it.

John Hancock was the only person who signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. All the others signed in August.

The Declaration of Independence was signed by 56 men from 13 colonies and John Adams and Thomas Jefferson were the only two signees who later served as President of the United States

The first Independence Day celebration took place in Philadelphia on July 8, 1776.

On July 6, 1776, The Pennsylvania Evening Post was the first newspaper to print the Declaration.

In 1776, an estimated 2.5 million people lived in the United States. Presently there are 325.7 million people living in the country.

Three people who signed the declaration of independence -John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe - all died on July 4.

The descendants of the signees ring the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia 13 times every Independence Day.

The stars on the original American flag were in a circle so all the 13 Colonies would appear equal.

The Declaration of Independence was signed by 56 men from 13 colonies in 1776.

Last year, celebrations of Independence Day was cancelled due to the pandemic that raged through the country. However, this year celebrations are set to take place as planned. From New York to Washington D.C., people are gearing up for a spectacular fireworks display. Even if you are unable to congregate at a large venue, you can still have a great holiday with backyard barbecues and later see the sky illuminated with spectacular fireworks and behold a stunning view.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2021 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).