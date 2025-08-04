The Shravan month in India holds immense religious significance for people of the Hindu community and is especially sacred for devotees of Lord Shiva. Shravan, also known as Sawan, typically in July and August, every year is believed to be the most auspicious time for worshiping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. During this holy period, devotees observe various forms of fasting and engage in special prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Shravan Somwar Vrat is observed on different dates in different states. The dates differ because North India follows the Purnimanta calendar, and the month ends with a full moon while Maharashtra and several other states follow the Amanta calendar, where the month ends with the new moon. Sawan 2025 Festivals Full List: Check Dates of the Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Maharashtra During Shravan Maas.

Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat 2025 Dates

In 2025, the fourth Shravan Somwar vrat in north Indian states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand falls on Monday, August 4. Meanwhile, in several western and southern states of India like Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, the fourth Shravan Somwar vrat falls on Monday, August 18. Sawan Mahina 2025 Dos and Don'ts: Important Things To Keep in Mind During the Holy Month of Shravan for Spiritual Purity, Devotion, and Divine Blessings.

Shravan Somwar Vrat Significance

In the Shravan month, Mondays, or Somwars, are particularly significant and are marked by the Shravan Somwar Vrat, where devotees worship Lord Shiva with great devotion. They also refrain from eating grains and consume only simple, sattvic food. According to Hindu mythology, during this time the celestial event of Samudra Manthan took place, during which Lord Shiva consumed the deadly poison to save the universe. This act of supreme sacrifice is honoured through intense devotion and rituals throughout the Shravan month.

The sacred month of Sawan is dedicated to prayer, fasting, and acts of charity. During the Shravan month, temples dedicated to Lord Shiva are adorned with flowers and lights, and worshippers perform Abhishekam by pouring water, milk, honey, and other sacred offerings on the Shivling, accompanied by Vedic chants and hymns.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2025 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).