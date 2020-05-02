Free Comic Book Day 2020 Date: Know Significance of This Day Promoting Comic Book Reading

Free comic book day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Do you love reading comic books or have you stopped it long ago? With the age of digital media and ebooks, the popularity of comic books may have reduced. But to ensure more readers come to independent comic books stores, an annual event called Free Comic Book Day is held every year on the first Saturday of May. The event is majorly celebrated in US and is a promotional effort by the North American comic book industry. This time, however, there won't be an exact same celebration because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. Let us know more about Free Comic Book Day history and significance. Marvel Gives Away Free Access to Its Comics Featuring Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain America and Captain Marvel for Fans amid Lockdown! Here's How You Can Avail Free Comics.

History and Significance of Free Comic Book Day

This celebration was started by Retailer Joe Field of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, California. He posted it in his column in 2001 issue of omics & Games Retailer magazine. As a full-fledged celebration, it started back in the year 2002 and is coordinated by Diamond Comic Distributors, the industry's single large distributor. On this day, comic lovers flock to stores in huge numbers as they give away specially printed copies of free comic books, and some offer special deals and creator signings to those visiting their establishments. Some stores also give away memorabilia and merchandise of a series. First Ever Marvel Comic From 1939 Sells For $1.3 Million At Heritage Auctions.

Every year there is a theme to this day, depending on the movie franchises based on comic book characters. The first event was held with Spider-Man comic books. Some of the other themes over the years were Thor, Avegers, Iron Man 3, Captain America: Civil War, Guardians of the Galaxy, Venom, among others. If you are a fan of these movies then you know how much a free comic book on these stories would mean. The theme for 2020 is not known, because the event has been postponed. Alternately, a self-proclaimed "Alt Free Comic Day" will be held virtually on the day FCBD would have been.

Joe Field of Flying Colors Comics who started this event was quoted to a report, in which he calls this day, "the single biggest retail day in the comic book industry." This time, however, the event has been postponed and won't be held because of the lockdown. But you know, you can always read up the comics online and mark this special observance. Wishing all comic book lovers, a Happy Free Comic Book Day 2020!