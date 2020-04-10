Marvel Gives Away Free Access to Its Comics Featuring Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain America and Captain Marvel for Fans amid Lockdown! Here's How You Can Avail Free Comics

Avengers poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

What can be better than being able to read some of the classic Marvel comics while in quarantine? Marvel wants to contribute to helping people stay indoors amid the pandemic for good and taking a noble step towards it the Marvel Comics Universe (MCU) has decided to give away its readers, free access to some of its popular comics! Yes! You read that right, amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown readers will be allowed to access to some of its best comics and we will tell you how you can avail the access to free marvel comic books. According to Marvel's announcement, it will be giving away a month of free access and it will include some of the most popular titles through the Marvel Unlimited subscription service. The comic book creators' announcement reads: "Fans who are social distancing will be able to escape into the Marvel Universe and revisit their favourite stories from a curated selection of complete story arcs — completely free — on Marvel Unlimited".

The offer has already begun on April 2 will go on till May 4, so you have one month to read some of the best work of MCU which according to Marvel website, will include some of the most iconic stories from recent years that feature Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain America and Captain Marvel, among others. So all Avengers fans, gather around, here's how you get the free access! Robert Downey Jr Teases Fans about Iron Man’s Return to Marvel Comics Universe.

How to Access Free Marvel Comic books

To start with getting the free access Marvel Unlimited's free comics, you will have to first download or update the Marvel Unlimited app on iOS or Android. Once you download and open the app you can see a ‘Free Comics' tab on the landing screen and you have to click on that. Marvel fans will not have to give any payment information or trial subscriptions to access the free comics. Some of the rare editions on offer include Black Panther by Ta-Nehisi Coates Vol 1, Fantastic Four Vol 1: Fourever, Black Widow Vol 1: S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Most Wanted, and Captain America: Winter Soldier Ultimate.

Just recently, the first comic book produced by Marvel, the famed US publisher behind Spider-Man, X-Men and The Avengers, went under the hammer in the month of November 2019, fetching a record $1.26 million in the Heritage Auctions.