Today on March 5, Gajanan Maharaj Prakat Din 2021 is celebrated. While Shri Gajanan Maharaj's fame is said to be all over the world but legends have it that in Shegaon, a few kilometres from the town of Akola in the state of Maharashtra, falling under the district Buldhana is where Shri Gajanan Maharaj was seen for the first time. No one is aware of the place of his birth. When he was seen for the first time at a young age he was eating leftover food and the time when Shri Gajanan Maharaj was first seen, according to the English calendar, that day was February 23, 1878. According to Hindu Amant Panchang, that date was the seventh date of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Magha.

According to the date, this day is dedicated to Gajanan Maharaj. On this day the palanquin is taken out of the temples of Shri Gajanan Maharaj and his footwear (paduka) is worshipped. A grand festival is organized on this day in Shegaon and people from all over the country gather for darshan in the temple. Shri Gajanan Vijay Granth, written by Das Ganu, describes the various aspects of Gajanan Maharaj's life. On this day, you can share Gajanan Maharaj Prakat Din 2021 HD images, greetings, quotes, Shri Prakat Din Utsav pics with messages, Telegram photos, GIFs and wishes:

Gajanan Maharaj Prakat Din 2021 HD Images, Greetings & Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shri Gajanan Vijay Granth is a "Siddha Granth" in itself, whose glory fulfils all the desires of a human being. The 21st chapter contains the virtue of parrying the entire scripture. This scripture can be started from Dashami Tithi on Dwadashi Tithi i.e. 3 days. It is also believed that on the day of Gurupushyamrit (on which the Moon is situated in the Pushya Nakshatra), the complete recitation of this scripture or the recitation of only the 21st chapter helps you attain complete virtue.

