Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2020: “Truth alone triumphs,” believed Mahatma Gandhi. To commemorate the birth anniversary of the great Indian freedom fighter Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti is observed annually. It will be the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the observance of Gandhi Jayanti 2020 – its date, history, significance, and more. If you are looking for more information about Gandhi Jayanti, then you have come to the right place. Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Date And Significance: Know About the Day That Celebrates Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation.

What date is the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti celebrated?

The occasion of Gandhi Jayanti is observed on October 2 in India every year. This year it will fall on Friday. In India, the day is observed as one of the three national holidays. The day sees a lot of cultural programmes spread throughout the country.

What is the history of Gandhi Jayanti?

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar. He happens to be the father figure in Indian history. There are rare people who can match his stature. To mark the celebrations of his birthday, people around the country, and Indians across the globe, observe the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 with much fanfare.

What is the significance of Gandhi Jayanti?

Mahatma Gandhi was a man of his principles – truth and non-violence. He was one of the leading figures of India’s independence movement. There are only a few leaders who have been able to match his popularity. To pay tributes to his legacy, and as a mark of respect for his tremendous contribution in India’s independence, people observe Gandhi Jayanti with amidst grandeur festivities.

There are essay and debate competitions, and so many other co-curricular and cultural activities that students participate across the country on this day. Children dress up like Mahatma Gandhi, dance on patriotic songs, and much more on this occasion. He is fondly called as ‘Bapu Ji’, and ‘Father of the Nation’, by millions of people.

Celebrating Gandhi Jayanti is not mandatory but it is out of respect that almost every Indian worships him as an idol. His way of dealing with the British Raj, his principles, his selflessness, and the simplistic manner of life that he chose to live, are some of his qualities, that are even taught to kids today. From being a law student to being one of the leaders of the Indian independence movement, Mahatma Gandhi’s life has a lot of learnings and teachings.

To observe Gandhi Jayanti whole-heartedly, and trying to follow his principles, would be a perfect tribute to the legend of Mahatma Gandhi. As October 2 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020! We wish Mahatma Gandhi’s soul rests in peace, and thank him enough for his contribution that earned us independence.

