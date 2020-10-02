Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Also known as the father of the nation because of his significant contributions in India's freedom struggle, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and all his teachings are celebrated on his birth anniversary. Gandhi Jayanti 2020 serves as a reminder of everything that Mahatma Gandhi stood for. People often share Happy Gandhi Jayanti Wishes, Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Hindi messages, Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status pictures with friends and family.

Born on 2nd October 1869 in Porbandar, Mahatma Gandhi's teachings on non-violence, resilience and equality has been a key contributor to make India a free, secular and prosperous country. He had studied law in London and was practising South Africa when he became particularly active in fighting against the injustice and class division in the country. He is considered to be one of India's tallest leaders from the freedom movement. He led non-violent movements in the country for freedom from The British. His non-violent way of protesting inspired many civil rights movements around the globe.

Gandhi Jayanti is a national holiday in the country. Mahatma Gandhi's birthday is also recognized internationally and October 2 is observed as International Day of Non-Violence. As we prepare to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti 2020, here are Happy Gandhi Jayanti Wishes, Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Hindi messages, Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

Gandhi Jayanti wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aankh Pe Ainak, Haadh Mei Lathi Bapu Chalte Seena Tane Shaan Se De Dhi Hume Aazadi Bina Khadag Dhal Ke Sabarmati Ke Sant Mere Bapu Hai Kamal Ke.

Gandhi Jayanti wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bapu Ne Satya Prem Ka Padh Apnaya, Shama Karm Ka Harpal Bhav Jagaya, Swarg Tumne Utara Ta Dharti Par, Nav Nutan Prakash Failaya Har Ghar.

Gandhi Jayanti wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bapu Ne Ladi Dharti Par Ajab Ladhai Dhagi Na Thop, Na Koyi Bandhook Chalayi Dhushman Ke Kile Par Bhi Ki Nahi Badhai Waah Re Fakeer Tumne Kaise Kramat Dhikhayi.

Gandhi Jayanti wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khadi Thi Jisaki Pahachan, Vaha the Mere Bapu Mahan, Gandhi Jayanti Ki Shubhakamanaye!!!

How to Download Gandhi Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Gandhi Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link to get exciting stickers to share it with your family and friends.

Gandhi Jayanti celebration in India is also commemorated by government organisations and human rights activists. Politicians, activists and communities all remember the great Mahatma on this day. He is also considered as the symbol of peace and truth. He was a man who preached and practised a simple life. Mahatma Gandhi was a key contributor to the core of Free India and we hope that this Gandhi Jayanti 2020, we are a step closer to making India the country he wanted it to be.

