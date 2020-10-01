Here's a collection of Gandhi Jayanti 2020 HD images and greetings to share with family and friends. Gandhi Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the Father of our nation. Born on October 2, 1869, MK Gandhi, or Mahatma Gandhi, as we know him, is known worldwide as a driving force in India's freedom battle. Gandhi Ji, who is often lovingly called Bapu, has been on the forefront of spreading the message of non-violence and peace. Every year, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated with great enthusiasm by people across the world, and is observed as a national holiday in India. Sharing Gandhi Jayanti Wishes and messages, Mahatma Gandhi WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status, etc. is also a common practice on this day. This is why we bring you a collection of Gandhi Jayanti Images 2020, Gandhi Jayanti Images Download, Gandhi Jayanti Images in Hindi, Gandhi Jayanti Images HD, Gandhi Jayanti wallpapers, and more that you can download online for free.

From the Non-Cooperation movement to the iconic Satyagraha and Dandi March, Gandhiji has been accredited of multiple movements internationally. His contributions to Non-violence is extremely significant. So much so that the UN General Assembly declared October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence since 2007. Born to the diwan (chief minister) of Porbandar state, Karamchand Uttamchand Gandhi, Bapu's contribution to the fight for freedom and civil rights, across the world is monumental. In fact, his non-violent ideologies played a key role in shaping South Africa's freedom struggle as well, with their leader, Nelson Mandela being a huge follower of Gandhi's ideologies.

Mahatma Gandhi led Indians to fight for their independence, and united them in the most inspiring way possible. His views on religious pluralism played a fundamental role in shaping India we know and love today. And as we celebrate his 151st birth anniversary, here are some Gandhi Jayanti wishes, messages, WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status images to wish your friends and family a Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Images and Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Father of the Nation With the Tools of Truth and Non-Violence, Freed Our Nation From Imperialism. Follow His Path of Truth and Wisdom, Pay Homage to This Great Leader on Gandhi Jayanti 2020 and Always.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Fearless and Brave Man Who Fought in the Most Polite Manner and Won, Mahatma Gandhi Continues to Inspire Us Even Today. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020!

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Must Not Lose Faith in Humanity. Humanity Is an Ocean If a Few Drops of the Ocean Are Dirty, the Ocean Does Not Become Dirty. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Man Is the Sum of His Actions, of What He Has Done, of What He Can Do, Nothing Else. – Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020!

Happy Gandhi Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Way to Find Yourself Is to Lose Yourself in the Service of Others. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Weak Can Never Forgive. Forgiveness Is the Attribute of the Strong. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020.

How to Download Gandhi Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Apart from Gandhi Jayanti Images, Gandhi Jayanti Wishes, Gandhi Jayanti Wishes in English, Gandhi Jayanti Greetings, Gandhi Jayanti Greeting Cards, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Greetings, and more, the search for WhatsApp Stickers is also quite high. For WhatsApp Stickers, go to Play Store and download it by using search terms like Gandhi Jayanti, Gandhi Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers. Here's the link to download Gandhi Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Wishes and Greetings to Celebrate the National Festival

We hope that these wishes and messages add to your Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. Every year, on Gandhi Jayanti, schools, colleges and government organisations facilitate several functions and programs to spread the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. There are prayer services held in multiple places, remembering the Father of our nation and all his contributions to our history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).