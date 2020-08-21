Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Images, Greetings and Wishes for Free Download: Ganesh Chaturthi is the celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha. While Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day of every month, it is believed that Lord Ganesha visits earth with his mother Parvati, from Mount Kailash in the month of Bhadrapada. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 will be celebrated on August 22 and is sure to be a different affair this year. While Ganapati Chaturthi was once considered a private celebration in the family, it became a community festival in the 1920s, in some states. However, this year, many people are opting to bring in Lord Ganesha festival in smaller groups. In these cases, people are planning to continue the festive community spirit by sharing Ganesh Chaturthi Images, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes and Messages, Ganesh Chaturthi HD Wallpapers, Pictures of Ganesh Idols, Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers, Ganapati photos and Ganpati Bappa Morya Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Greetings: Latest WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, New Ganpati Bappa Morya Photos, GIF Messages and SMS to Send During Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great vim and valour in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and many other states. Many people invite Lord Ganesha into their homes by bringing Ganpati idols and decorating their homes to welcome the God of wisdom and intelligence. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, people prepare various delicious delicacies like modak, laddoos, etc. and offer their prayers to Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Aartis are also an integral part of this celebration. People also enjoy cleaning their houses and decorated in vibrant colours to bring out the festive spirit. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes and HD Images in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Ganpati GIFs, Facebook Photos, Greetings and Messages of Ganesh Chaturthichya Hardik Shubhechha.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha Bless You With Happiness and Joy in Your Life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mushikavaahana modaka hastha, Chaamara karna vilambitha sutra, Vaamana rupa maheshwara putra, Vighna vinaayaka paada namasthe, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Ganesh Chaturthi Lord Ganesha Shower You With Wonderful Bounties. Wishing You a Very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

Apart from images, Ganpati Bappa devotees are also looking for beautiful Ganesha HD wallpapers and mobile screensavers. Especially, Bal Ganesha photos remain everyone’s favourite, along with his best friend, mushak maharaj, a wild but adorable mouse. People search for terms such as Ganesh Chaturthi wallpapers, Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 HD wallpapers, Ganesh images, Lord Ganesh HD images, Ganesh Chaturthi background wallpapers and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to Lord Ganesha That May You Have a Prosperous and Long Life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Endow You With Love and Peace. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

How to Download Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. They are incredibly cute and will come much handy in wishing family and friends. HERE is the download link. Lord Ganesha is known to be the relieving of all pain and suffering, and we hope that this Ganesh Chaturthi does just that. Here’s hoping that the world heads towards healing and overcomes the current hurdles that we are all fighting. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

