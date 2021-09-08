Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi 2021 will be celebrated on September 10, Friday. This day celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesha to the Earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati. Symbolising the arrival of Ganesha, people install Ganpati idols in their homes. It is a ten-day festival and on the last day, the idol is carried in public procession and group chanting and immersed in the nearest water body such as a river or sea.

In residential societies and public areas, Ganesh idols are installed at a central place and celebrations continue with stage performances, group feasting, competitions etc. While preparing feast items, many people refrain from adding onion, garlic and such herbs. All Indian festivals come with a host of delectable dishes and Ganesh Chaturthi is no different. Go Vegan This Ganesh Utsav With These Plant-Based Modaks.

For the next 10 days, people will be celebrating Ganesha’s arrival on earth, and Indian celebrations are incomplete without food. So, we enlist some traditional food items that you can offer to Lord Ganesha and relish as the prasad.

1. Ganesha’s favourite Modak

Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without modak prasad. Devotees offer modak as bhog to Lord Ganesha on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Modak is made in different varieties like chocolate modak, dry fruit modak, steamed modak, fried modak etc. Enjoy Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet dumplings this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Watch Video of Modak Recipe:

2. Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a favourite among the people of Maharashtra for every auspicious occasion. This flatbread made of sweet lentils and jaggery is one of the favourite bhog items offered during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Watch Video of Puran Poli Recipe:

3. Poori Bhaji

This is a Maharashtrian-style potato curry with puri. This is one of the lip-smacking dishes made during the festival. During the ten-day festivities, this is made many times as one can never get bored of it.

Watch Video of Poori Bhaji Recipe:

4. Patholi

Patholi is a Konkan and Goan dish. It is steamed rice rolls made in turmeric leaves. They are very different in taste and you must definitely try them on the festival.

Watch Video of Patholi Recipe:

5. Khamang Kakdi

Khamang kakdi is also known as kakdi chi koshimbir and is a popular Maharashtrian cucumber salad. This is popular among people who love to enjoy the festivities without compromising on their fitness regime.

Watch Video of Khamang Kakdi Recipe:

From starters to the dessert, we have got you meals with all traditional foods you can enjoy on Ganesh Chaturthi 2021. Enjoy the festival by feasting on these delicious food items as you pray to Lord Ganesha this Ganpati Utsav. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

