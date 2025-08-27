Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be marked on August 27. This annual festival is celebrated by people across the country with great fervour and enthusiasm. The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is especially grand in Maharashtra, where people frequent community Ganesh Pandals and commemorate this important festival as a community. Performing timely Ganesh Aartis with the community where we sing special Ganpati bhajans and songs to appease the almighty is an important aspect of Ganesh Festival celebrations. As we celebrate Ganesh Festival 2025, here are the five Ganpati Bhajans that should be a part of your Ganpati aarti for Ganesh Chaturthi.

'Jai Ganesh'

A classic, simple and easy to follow song; "Jai Ganesh" is an aarit that is focused on appeasing Lord Ganehsa by citing all the greatness that he holds.

Watch Video of 'Jai Ganesh' Aarti Song:

'Sukhkarta Dukharta'

"Sukhkarta Dukharta" has been an integral part of Ganesh festival celebration for decades now. While there are various short and long versions of the aarti that is played and sung along to by millions, this is a trusted version of the aarti that is concise yet covers the important verses of the song.

Watch Video of 'Sukhkarta Dukharta' Song

'Ekadantaya Vakratundaya'

Lord Ganesha is known to have 108 names. Each of these hold immense importance to an attribute or trait of the almighty. "Ekadantaya Vakratundaya" helps you to recite these names with the calming voice of Shankar Mahadevan soothing our soul.

Watch Video of 'Ekadantaya Vakratundaya' Song:

'Aarti Dyanaraja'

While "Aarti Dyanaraja" is traditionally not a song that praises Lord Ganehsa, it is an integral part that is played at pandals across Maharashtra. This song is focused on praising Sant Dyanaraja - a 13th-century saint, not typically associated with the Ganesh festival but rather sung by devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi to express their reverence for the deity.

Watch Video of 'Aarti Dyanaraja' Song:

'Ghalin Lotangan Vandin Charan'

"Ghalin Lotangan Vandin Charan" is an important aarti that is played towards the end of all aartis, especially during the time of the aarti where the offerings made for Lord Ganesha are opened and the aarti is officially marking its end. This is the final song that every aarti ends with.

Watch Video of 'Ghalin Lotangan Vandin Charan' Song:

We hope that these aartis and songs help add to the festivities of Ganesh Festival. While each of the songs has a special meaning and place in the Ganesh aarti performance, you can always pick and choose the ones that you are most comfortable with. We hope that Ganesh Festival 2025 brings with it the peace and enlightenment that you and your family deserves.

