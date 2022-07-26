Gatari Amavasya 2022 also known as Hariyali Amavas, Chukkala Amavasya or Bheemana Amavasya will be observed on July 28. Gatari Amavasya is mostly celebrated in Maharashtra as the beginning of Shravan Maas. It is a party day for many as people get together to celebrate food and drinks that they won’t be able to relish in the coming Sawan month. As you celebrate Gatari Amavasya 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a few songs that can make to your party playlist for the day. 5 Authentic Maharashtrian Non-Vegetarian Recipes To Put Together a Delicious Meal for Family and Friends.

1. "De Daru" From Karma

Talking about the month of Sawan, this song seems to be the perfect one for the day. That’s how all the party lovers actually welcome the Shravan Maas by celebrating the drinks on Gatari Amavasya.

2. "Sheeshe Se Sheesha Takraye" From Devdas

Gatari Amavasya is all about celebrating drinks and non-vegetarian food. Therefore, people party to the core as they welcome the month of Sawan where they are supposed to refrain from consuming alcohol and meaty food. So, what better song to enjoy the drinks as you celebrate Gatari Amavasya 2022.

3. "Humka Peeni Hai" From Dabangg

This song is perfect for a party mood. When you want your drinks to continue nonstop as a part of the celebrations then how can this song not be on your playlist?

4. "Main Sharabi" from Cocktail

This song is a must for all parties. Celebrating Gatari Amavasya 2022, this song will add to the vibe of the festival as you party with your friends and family.

The people who observe Shravan Maas, restrict the consumption of alcohol and non. Vegetarian food during this time. Gatari Amavasya falls just before the Shravan Maas giving an opportunity to all the people to enjoy their favourite drinks and food just before Sawan.

Wishing everyone Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022!

