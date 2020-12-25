December 25 falls on a special day! According to the Panchang, today, three special festivals are taking place. While it is Christmas today, there is also the festival of Mokshada Ekadashi fast, known as Vaikuntha Ekadashi and Geeta Jayanti on December 25. According to the Panchang, 25 December is the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month. This Ekadashi date is known as Mokshada Ekadashi. This is the last Ekadashi of the year and Mokshada Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day and it is believed that the fast of Mokshada Ekadashi frees all kinds of sins, which leads to salvation. It is also Bhagavad Gita Jayanti and we have for you Bhagavad Gita Quotes, Bhagvad Gita, Gita Jayanti, Gita Jayanti 2020, Gita Jayanti Date, Gita Jayanti HD Images, Gita Jayanti Wallpapers & Gita Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers.

Gita is considered a very sacred book amongst the Hindus and it is believed that the Gita originated on the Ekadashi date of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha and is also called Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta. On the day of Ekadashi, during the war of Mahabharata, Lord Shri Krishna preached the Gita to Arjuna in the field of Kurukshetra. That is why this day is celebrated as Gita Jayanti. The teachings of the Gita inspire humans to become superior imparting wisdom. Reciting Gita on this day gives blessings of Lord Krishna as Margashirsha month is also considered to be the most loved month of Lord Krishna.

The Ekadashi falls on the same day as Gita Jayanti. It is said to be the day when Krishna gave the holy sermon of the Bhagavad Gita to the Pandava prince Arjuna. On this auspicious occasion, we bring you Mokshada Ekadashi 2020 wishes, HD images, messages, WhatsApp stickers, greetings and Lord Vishnu pictures to send to your near ones and pass on the good wishes. Check out beautiful and free download Mokshada Ekadashi images, Happy Mokshada Ekadashi 2020 messages, Mokshada Ekadashi greetings and wishes. We have for you Mokshada Ekadashi greetings, Mokshada Ekadashi HD images, Mokshada Ekadashi images & Pics of Vishnu.

In the Mahabharata battlefield, Lord Krishna preached the Gita to Arjuna. On the day Sri Krishna preached to Arjuna and it was Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Magashirsha and that is why it is called Mokshada Ekadashi.

