Happy Mokshada Ekadashi to one and all! Also popularly celebrated as ‘Gita Jayanti' it is one of the most auspicious days for people of Hindu community. As the name suggests, observance of this Ekadashi will help devotees seek liberation or the state of Moksha. People keep a vrat on this day and pray to Lord Vishnu seeking his blessings. This ekadashi is also observed as Gita Jayanti, and marked with devotion and zeal all across India. And every religious observance is also followed by sending greetings and wishes for it. So if you are looking for Lord Vishnu photos, Mokshada Ekadashi greetings, with Lord Vishnu wallpapers and images, we have made a collection of the same specially for this. Scroll on to find some beautiful and free download Mokshada Ekadashi images, Happy Mokshada Ekadashi 2020 messages, Mokshada Ekadashi greetings and wishes.

This day is celebrated on the Ekadashi tithi (11th day) of Shukla Pakshaduring the lunar month of Margashirsha. A person is said to attain Moksha from the cycle of birth and death and reach to the divine abode of Lord Vishnu called the 'Vaikunth'. The ekadashi falls on the same day as Gita Jayanti. It is said to be the day when Krishna gave the holy sermon of the Bhagavad Gita to the Pandava prince Arjuna. On this auspicious occasion, we bring you Mokshada Ekadashi 2020 wishes, HD images, messages, WhatsApp stickers, greetings and Lord Vishnu pictures to send to your near ones and pass on the good wishes.

Happy-Mokshada-Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Mokshada Ekadashi 2020.

Message Reads: Mokshada Ekadashi to You and Your Family.

Message Reads: Mokshada Ekadashi ki Shubhkamnayein.

Message Reads: Mokshada Ekadashi Everyone.

Message Reads: Happy Mokshada Ekadashi. May Lord Vishnu Always Bless You With Health, Success and Happiness.

You can download the above images and messages for free and send them via any of the messaging apps or via WhatsApp, Facebook or just copy the text and send as an SMS. It is a significant vrat observed to attain Moksha. Wishing all readers, Happy Mokshada Ekadashi!

