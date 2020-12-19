Goa, one of the 28 states in India, is a big hit among the millennials. For the obvious reasons like open beaches, cheap booze, easy-breezy lifestyle. Goa judges no one. But did you know Goa was not always a part of India? On December 19, 1961, Goa was liberated from around 450 years of Portuguese rule. This day is commemorated as Goa Liberation Day. It is different from Goa Statehood Day or Goa Formation Day, which took place on May 31, 1987. People extend greetings of the day like any other religious or national festivals on Goa Liberation Day as it is an important day not only for those from the state but for every Goa lover. Here's a collection of Goa Liberation Day images, Happy Goa Day HD wallpapers, Goa Day photos, Goa Liberation Day messages, Goa Liberation Day quotes, and so on. Goa Liberation Day 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind to Attend Celebration on December 19.

On December 19, 1961, India completed Operation Vijay, ending Portugal's 450-year rule over the state. Then Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ordered military intervention after the diplomatic efforts with the Portuguese administration failed. The "armed action" was code-named Operation Vijay (meaning "Victory") by the Indian Armed Forces. It involved air, sea and land strikes for over 36 hours, and was a decisive victory for India, ending 451 years of rule by Portugal over its remaining exclaves in India.

The historic operation saw minimum bloodshed, however, seven gallant young sailors and other personnel laid down their lives for this mission undertaken by the Indian Navy for the liberation of Anjediva Island and Territories of Goa, Daman and Diu from the Portuguese rule in India. The War Memorial at Indian Naval Ship Gomantak was constructed in their memory. Goa Liberation Day is an important observance, and it is celebrated by everyone with utmost enthusiasm and love for the nation.

Here's a collection of Goa Liberation Day images and HD wallpapers along with messages and quotes that can be shared by one and all on the day.

Goa Liberation Day (File Image)

Goa Liberation Day (File Image)

Goa Liberation Day (File Image)

Goa Liberation Day (File Image)

Goa Liberation Day (File Image)

As mentioned above, Goa Liberation Day is different from Goa State Formation Day. It was on May 30, 1987, Goa became the 25th state of the Indian Union. Before this, Goa, along with Daman and Diu, was a union territory. Statehood helped in shaping Goa's distinct identity.

