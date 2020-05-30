Goa Statehood Day 2020 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind, CM Pramod Sawant, Rahul Gandhi Greet Goans on This Special Day

Goa Statehood Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Panaji, May 30: Goa is celebrating its statehood day today. On May 30 in 1987, Goa became the 25th state of the Indian Union. Prior to this, Goa, along with Daman and Diu, was a union territory and did not have full statehood. President Ram Nath Kovind, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi and scores of other politicians greeted residents of Goa on the state's statehood day. Goa Liberation Day: Date, History and Significance of Goa's Freedom Struggle Against Portuguese.

On Goa Statehood Day, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: "Greetings to the people of Goa on statehood day. Goa is renowned for its spectacular natural beauty and a vibrant culture. The people of Goa are known for their warm hospitality, harmony & spirit of brotherhood. May this beautiful state continue to prosper in the years to come." Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted people of Goa on this special day. Lockdown 5.0: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Speaks to Home Minister Amit Shah, Feels Lockdown May Get Extended by 15 Days.

"Greetings to the people of Goa on their statehood day. Known for its natural beauty and warm hospitality, Goa holds a unique place in every Indian's heart. May the state touch new heights of prosperity in years to come," Vice President Naidu tweeted. Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi, in his message to people of Goa, said on May 30 Goa became a full-fledged state under the leadership of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Goa Statehood Day 2020 Wishes by President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Rahul Gandhi:

Greetings to the people of Goa on statehood day. Goa is renowned for its spectacular natural beauty and a vibrant culture. The people of Goa are known for their warm hospitality, harmony & spirit of brotherhood. May this beautiful state continue to prosper in the years to come. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 30, 2020

Greetings to the people of Goa on their statehood day. Known for its natural beauty and warm hospitality, Goa holds a unique place in every Indian's heart. May the state touch new heights of prosperity in years to come. pic.twitter.com/0qnS15eo97 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 30, 2020

My greetings & best wishes to the people of Goa on their statehood day. On this historic day in 1987, under the leadership of then PM, Shri Rajiv Gandhi, Goa became a state of the Republic of India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 30, 2020

"My greetings & best wishes to the people of Goa on their statehood day. On this historic day in 1987, under the leadership of then PM, Shri Rajiv Gandhi, Goa became a state of the Republic of India (sic)," he tweeted. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said May 30 assumes significance in the glorious history of Goa. "Attainment of Statehood symbolized the resolve and zeal of Goans to shoulder higher levels of political responsibility to further the cause of accelerated socio-economic development and cultural advancement. Together, let us work towards a better and prosperous Goa," Sawant said in his message.

The Governor of Goa Satya Pal Malik also extended his greetings to people of the state on the occasion of Goa's Statehood Day. "May 30 is the result of the struggle by the Goans, for protecting their separate identity as Goans and therefore this day is of historic importance. Today, we look back with great satisfaction at the achievements made by the State in different fields. Goa has achieved remarkable progress over the last few decades, particularly in core sectors," Malik said.