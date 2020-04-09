Good Friday 2020 FAQs: From 'How is Good Friday Observed? to 'What Are Good Friday Beliefs And Traditions?' Most Asked Questions on Christian Observance Answered

Good Friday (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Good Friday is a crucial Christian holiday that commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. Observed during the Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday, Good Friday is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday or Black Friday. Good Friday 2020 will be observed on April 10 and is a public holiday in India and various other countries across the world. Usually, the celebration of Good Friday revolves around mourning the pain that Christ suffered for the betterment of humans on this day. While some communities observe fasts on Good Friday and Holy Saturday, others choose to stay with family and revisit the Bible. Good Friday commemoration differs from place to place and there are a lot of different and unique facts that make this day and the entire weekend stand out. As we observe Good Friday, we have answered some of the FAQs about the Christian observance. Good Friday 2020 Date: Know Significance, Traditions And History Related to the Christian Observance.

What Date Is Good Friday and Easter?

It is interesting to note that while the date of Christmas celebration (or the birth of Christ) remains constant every year, the date of Good Friday changes every year on both the Gregorian as well as Julian calendars. This is because the Good Friday is celebrated on the Friday before Easter Sunday and the calculation of Easter Sunday differs according to the moon cycle, in both the Eastern and Western Christianity. However, according to both the calculations, Easter falls on the first Paschal Full Moon after the vernal equinox on March 21 and usually falls between March 20 and April 23. Good Friday And Easter Sunday Dates in 2020: Meaning, Significance, Traditions and Celebrations Associated With The Christian Observances.

How is Good Friday Observed?

As already mentioned, Good Friday is a day of mourning for Christians across the world. It marks the day that Jesus Christ was crucified and to observe this dark day, it is important to note that The Roman Rite has no celebration of Mass between the Lord's Supper on Holy Thursday evening and the Easter Vigil, citing a few exceptions. Traditionally, no bells are rung on Good Friday or Holy Saturday and the holy waterfronts in the churches are also emptied during this time. Holy Week 2020 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Maundy Thursday to Holy Saturday, Know Significance of Each Day of Passion Week Before Easter.

What Are Good Friday Services?

It is important to note that some churches organise special Good Friday services where people remember and recite stories of Jesus and mourn the suffering he was put through.

What Are Good Friday Beliefs And Traditions?

There are various beliefs revolving around fasting on or around Good Friday. 6-weeks before Easter, many traditional Christians begin religiously observing Lent, a 40-day fast where you abstain from eating meat. Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and is observed on till Easter Sunday. However, in addition to this, some people also observe stringent fasting on Good Friday and Holy Saturday in the honour of Jesus Christ.

Do People Wish Each Other on Good Friday?

Since this is a day of mourning for Christians, people do not wish each other on Good Friday. The commemoration of this day revolves around a grim note and is dedicated to going back to the religious scriptures, or soul-soothing prayers and hymns that bring us peace. However, people do go ahead and wish everyone a Happy Easter on the Sunday following Good Friday, as Christ is believed to have resurrected on this day. While the observance of Good Friday will be rather different this year, amidst the on-going lockdown in several countries across the world, people can still go back to The Holy Bible to bring in this day with peace and serenity. Here’s hoping that everyone observes a safe Good Friday.