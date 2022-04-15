Good Friday is a day of mourning observed because of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at the Roman Calvary. This day falls on the Friday before Easter and is also known as Black Friday, Holy Friday and Great Friday. It is beloved that this is the day on which Jesus sacrificed himself by carrying the sins of his world and because of his sacrifice his people's souls have been salvaged and they can now reach heaven. It is marked as a big day of mourning amongst the Christians. People offer prayers and practice fasting on this day. Good Friday 2022 Date, Meaning, Rituals, Significance: All You Need To Know About the Day That Marks the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Good Friday usually falls in the month of April because it is based on the Gregorian Calendar, and this year Good Friday will be observed on April, 15. Because the name uses the word 'Good' people often mistake it to be a joyous occasion when in fact it is a great day of sadness and people should never send 'Happy Good Friday' messages to people . We have curated some messages, hymns and bible quotes for you to share with your loved ones throughout this week. Holy Week 2022 Messages & HD Images: From Palm Sunday to Easter Day; Quotes, Hymns, SMS, HD Wallpapers and Sayings for Observing the Passion Week.

Messages For Good Friday 2022:

Good Friday 2022 Message (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads Mercy, Peace and Love. May the Grace and Lord Surround and Be With You On Good Friday

Good Friday 2022 Message (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: May the Sacrifice of Lord Jesus Infuse Your Life With Inspiration and New Hope To Follow the Path of Truth and Redemption.

Good Friday 2022 Message (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Status Reads: Wishing You All a Blessed and Beatified God Friday. With the Hope, That's God's Great Love Will Remain Unchanged For You. Will Remain Unchanged For You. Make the Most of This Good Friday with Prayers.

Good Friday 2022 Message (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: Jesus Drew The Sinful Expectations of the World Unto Himself. Absorbed Them and Bore Them on the Cross. His Death was the Death of Sin Itself. Let's Pray to Him and Make Our Faith Strong. Have a Blessed Good Friday.

Good Friday is a day to remind ourselves to make good and conscious choices and that one should always be grateful for his blessings and never forget the sacrifices Jesus made for the betterment of the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2022 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).