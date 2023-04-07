Good Friday 2023 will be observed on April 7. This annual observance marks the day of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and is an extremely important day for Christians across the country who consider this to be a day of mourning. According to the Bible, Jesus Christ was caught, tortured and died at the cross in Jerusalem on Good Friday. It is, therefore, customary for people to remember the teaching of Christ on this day by sharing Good Friday 2023 images and wallpapers, Jesus Christ quotes and sayings, Good Friday WhatsApp Stickers, Good Friday 2023 messages, Good Friday Facebook status pictures with family and friends. How Is Good Friday Observed? Things You Can Do To Remember Jesus Christ's Sacrifice.

Good Friday is observed on Friday that precedes Easter celebrations and is the sixth day of Holy Week observances. Good Friday is a legal holiday in most countries across the world. In fact, in some Christian countries like Germany, there are laws prohibiting certain acts, such as dancing and horse racing, in remembrance of the sombre nature of Good Friday. The commemoration of Good Friday is focused on remembering Jesus Christ, fasting through the day and attending services held at local churches. Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Wish ‘Happy Good Friday’ to Your Christian Friends on the Day of Holy Friday.

As we prepare to observe Good Friday 2023, here are some Good Friday 2023 Images and Wallpapers, Jesus Christ Quotes and Sayings, Good Friday WhatsApp Stickers, Good Friday 2023 Greetings and messages, Good Friday Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends online.

Good Friday 2023 Images

Good Friday (File Image)

Good Friday 2023 Images

Good Friday (File Image)

Good Friday 2023 Images

Good Friday (File Image)

Good Friday 2023 Images

Good Friday (File Image)

Good Friday 2023 Images

Good Friday 2023 (File Image)

The events of Good Friday are followed by Holy Saturday - the last day of the Holy Week observance. On this day, the burial of Jesus Christ in Jerusalem took place, paving the way for the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2023 07:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).