Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at the Cavalry. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday and Black Friday. Good Friday 2023 will be observed on April 7. It is observed during the holy week as a part of the Paschal Triduum. Many Christian denominations, including Catholic, eastern orthodox, Lutheran, Anglican, Methodist, Oriental Orthodox, United Protestant and some Reformed traditions, observe the day by fasting and church services. As you observe Good Friday 2023, we at LatestLY have bought a collection of quotes you can send to all your near and dear ones on this day. How Is Good Friday Observed? Things You Can Do To Remember Jesus Christ's Sacrifice.

In both the Gregorian and Julian calendar, the date of Good Friday remains to change. Eastern and Western Christianity disagree over the computation of the date of Easter and, therefore, of Good Friday. It is a legal holiday worldwide, including in many Western countries and 12 U.S. states. In remembrance of the sombre nature of Good Friday, many predominantly Christian countries like Germany have laws prohibiting acts such as dancing and horse riding on this day. Here is a collection of a wide range of quotes you can download and share with all your friends and family on Good Friday 2023. Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Wish ‘Happy Good Friday’ to Your Christian Friends on the Day of Holy Friday.

Good Friday (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Praying to Lord for Providing You With All the Best Things on This Good Friday, My Dear Friend. Have a Great One.

Good Friday (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Love of Jesus Fill Your Heart With Desires That Are As Pure as His Intentions. Wishing You a Holy Friday, My Dear Friends.

Good Friday (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Our Saviour Always Be Pleased With You and Save You Every Day. Have a Blessed Good Friday, Friend.

Good Friday (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: He Took All Our Guilt and Blamed It on Himself, Truly- Jesus Is the Only One. Remember To Say Your Prayers on This Good Friday, Dear Friend.

Good Friday (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To All My Loving Friends, Hope We Get To Return Jesus With All the Willingness He Showed by Bringing All of Us In. Have a Blessed Holy Friday.

Since the early days of Christianity, Good Friday was observed as a day of sorrow, penance and fasting, a characteristic that finds expression in the German word Karfreitag, which means sorrowful Friday.

