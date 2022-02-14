Valentine's Day is also known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine. It is celebrated every year on February 14. Kick off your Valentine's Day morning with the most amazing collection of Happy Valentine's Day 2022 greetings, Good Morning images, Valentine's Day messages, Happy Valentine's Day wishes with Good Morning photos and HD wallpapers. Happy Valentine's Day 2022 Greetings: WhatsApp Status Video, Wishes and Messages to Share on February 14.

Valentine's Day, which is a celebration of love worldwide, originated as a day for honouring one or two early martyrs of Saint Valentine. Today, it has become a significant cultural, religious and commercial celebration of love in many parts of the world. As you celebrate the day of love and romance, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of messages that you can send to wish one and all to wish them Happy Valentine's Day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Valentine's Day became associated with romance and love in the 14th and 15th centuries. In the 18th century, it became an occasion where couples expressed their love towards each other with flowers and greeting cards. Since the 19th century, this day has seen different ways of celebrating the day. In Italy, Saint Valentine's keys are given to lovers as a romantic symbol and an invitation to unlock the giver's heart, as well as to children to stay away from epilepsy. As you celebrate this day to honour Saint Valentine, here are beautiful messages that you can download and send to all your friends and relatives to wish them Valentine's Day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Heart Belongs to You. Happy Valentine’s Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Valentine’s Day—You’re My Happily-Ever-After.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Love Story Is My Favourite. Happy Valentine’s Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Would Choose You Again and Again. Happy Valentine’s Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing the Sweetest, Happiest Day to My Forever Valentine. Happy Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is celebrated with a lot of excitement all over the while. Red is the colour of the day. Maximum people dress up in red clothes and celebrate the day with their loved ones. They exchange flowers, gifts, chocolates etc., to wish each other Happy Valentine's Day. Special customised gifts have also become popular due to the large-scale valentine's day celebration. Here are some romantic messages that you can download and send to your loved ones to wish them Happy Valentine's Day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Valentine's Day 2022!

