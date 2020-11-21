One after another, people in the country gear up to celebrate different festivities this month. Gopashtami 2020 is on November 22, a day dedicated to Lord Krishna and the cows. It is the coming-of-age celebration when Krishna’s father, Nandha Maharaja, gave him the responsibility of taking care of the cows of Vrindavan. Lord Krishna and cows are worshipped on this day by the Hindu devotees. Go-puja is done, and devotees visit the goshala, bathe and clean the cows and gosala. In addition, people also send devotional Gopashtami wishes and messages, as a way to remember Lord Krishna’s teachings. This is why, in this article, we bring you Gopashtami 2020 wishes in Hindi. These messages and greetings can be sent through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms to mark the auspicious occasion while also sending WhatsApp stickers.

Gopashtami celebrations are considered significant among devotees. Cows are decorated with cloth, jewellery before offering special ritual. Special fodders are fed for their good health, and a special drive is also organised for its preservation. Shri Krishna puja and go-puja are performed along with pradakshina to acquire blessing for a good and happier life. You can send Gopashtami 2020 messages, wishes in Hindi, HD images of Lord Krishna, WhatsApp stickers and many more to celebrate the festival.

Gopashtami 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: गाय के शरीर में सभी

देवी देवता निवास करते हैं

ऋषि मुनि निवास करते हैं

नदी तथा तीर्थ निवास करते हैं

इसीलिए तो गौ सेवा से सभी की

सेवा का फल मिल जाता है।

गोपाष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

Gopashtami 2020 Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Is Gopasthami Ko Aapne Sabhi Paapon Se Mukti Paaye. Gopasthami Ki Shubhkamnayein

Gopashtami 2020 Greetings in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gou Seva Ka Dharm Apnaye, Khud Ko Moksha Ke Dhaam Me Le Jaaye. Gopasthami Ki Shubhkamnayein

Gopashtami 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gou Seva Me Jut Jao, Gopal Krupa Sahaj Hi Pao. Gopasthami Ki Shubhkamnayein

Gopashtami 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: गाय का करो सम्मान

गाय है मां के समान।

गोपाष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

The facebook-owned app, WhatsApp, has unveiled many stickers and cute images to make festivals and events special. WhatsApp stickers are available in both android and iOS platforms. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We hope that the above Gopashtami 2020 wishes in Hindi will be useful to you as you send devotional greetings on this day.

