Mirabai Jayanti 2025 (Meerabai Jayanti 2025) is celebrated today, October 7. The annual commemoration is focused on celebrating the noted Hindu poet and ardent devotee of Lord Krishna. She is considered to be one of the most important Saints of the Vaishnav Bhakti movement. Every year on Meerabai Jayanti, there are various special aartis, procession and events organised. On Meerabai Jayanti, people remember the ardent devotion of Meerabai (Mirabai) and share Meerabai Jayanti 2025 wishes and greetings, Happy Meerabai Jayanti images, HD wallpapers and Facebook status with family and friends.

Meerabai Jayanti is celebrated in temples and religious sites dedicated to Mira Bai and Lord Krishna, particularly in Rajasthan. Sant Meerabai was a Rajput princess born about 1498 in Kudaki, Rajasthan. She was married to Bhoj Raj, the ruler of Chittor. Her birth anniversary is celebrated on the Purnima tithi in the HIndu month of Ashvin. It is believed that Sant Mirabai dedicated her whole life to revere Lord Krishna and did not take any interest in her spouse as she believed herself to be married to Lord Krishna.

Many people believe that Sant Mirabai miraculously merged with the image of Krishna in circa 1547 at the age of 49. As we prepare to celebrate Mirabai Jayanti, here are some Mirabai Jayanti 2025 wishes and messages, Happy Mirabai Jayanti images and wallpapers, Mirabai Jayanti 2025 WhatsApp stickers, Mirabai Jayanti Facebook status and Mirabai Jayanti 2025 greetings that you can share with family and friends.

Meerabai Jayanti 2025 Wish (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Meerabai Jayanti 2025 Wishes: Happy Meerabai Jayanti! Let’s Indulge in the Pious Divine Spirit of Lord Krishna, Just Like Meerabai.

Meerabai Jayanti 2025 Wish (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Meerabai Jayanti 2025 Wishes: Wishing a Very Happy Meerabai Jayanti to You. May She Always Bless You With the Strength and Courage To Follow Your Path.

Meerabai Jayanti Greeting (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Meerabai Jayanti Greeting: Meera Found Her Place at Lord Krishna’s Feet and Spread Divine Love All Over the World!! Happy Meerabai Jayanti.

Meerabai Jayanti Message (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Meerabai Jayanti Message: Happy Meerabai Jayanti! Immersed in Devotion to the Lord, Meera Forgot Herself, Climbing the Ladder of Love, She Danced With the Lord.

Happy Meerabai Jayanti Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Mirabai Jayanti Image: Happy Meera Bai Jayanti!

Rajasthan is believed to be the birth palace of Sant Mirabai and is therefore at the heart of this celebration. There are various Meerabai temples that exist across India, with the most popular one being in Chittor, Rajasthan. People often visit this temple on the occasion of Mirabai Jayanti.

