Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is a Hindu festival celebrated on the fourth day of the Diwali festival. It is observed on the first lunar day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the Hindu month of Kartik (October or November). Govardhan Puja 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, November 14. The festival holds particular significance in the Pushti Marg sect of Vaishnavism, founded by Vallabhacharya. The central theme of Govardhan Puja is the worship of Lord Krishna and the Govardhan Hill. The festival commemorates Lord Krishna's lifting of the Govardhan Hill to provide shelter to the people of Vrindavan from the torrential rains caused by Lord Indra, the god of rain and thunderstorms. This event is mentioned in the Bhagavata Purana, a sacred Hindu scripture. Here is a collection of messages you can download and share with loved ones to wish them an auspicious day.

Devotees create a replica of the Govardhan Hill using cow dung or other natural materials. This representation symbolizes the mountain lifted by Lord Krishna. The hill is then decorated with flowers, leaves, and food items. On this day, various vegetarian food items are prepared and arranged as a mountain (Annakut). This offering symbolises the gratitude of the people of Vrindavan for Lord Krishna's protection and is later distributed as prasad (blessed food). Here is a collection of messages you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Govardan Puja 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers, and SMS.

Govardhan Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Govardhan Puja! I Hope That Lord Krishna Eliminates All the Obstacles in Your Life!

Govardhan Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Festival of Purity, Progress, and Joy Visits Us Again! Happy Govardhan Puja!

Govardhan Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Divine Presence of Lord Krishna Is Here to Free Us From Our Evil Deeds. Happy Govardhan Puja!

Govardhan Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Mother Give You Strength and Courage. Happy Govardhan Puja to You All!

Govardhan Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Day of Festivities and Bliss. Govardhan Puja Is Here Again. May Lord Krishna Bring You Love and Luck, and Destroy All the Evils and Pain. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja highlights the importance of nature, gratitude, and the protection of the environment. It emphasises the divine connection between Lord Krishna and the people of Vrindavan, portraying Krishna as a compassionate and protective deity. The festival also promotes the values of humility, selflessness, and the significance of a harmonious relationship with nature.

Wishing everyone a Happy Govardhan Puja 2023!

