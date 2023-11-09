Govatsa Dwadashi, also known as Nandini Vrat, Bach Baras, or Vasu Baras, is a Hindu festival celebrated on the twelfth day of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Kartik. This typically falls in October or November on the Gregorian calendar. Govatsa Dwadashi 2023 will be observed on Thursday, November 9. The festival is dedicated to the veneration of cows and their calves and is revered by Hindus, particularly in North India. The name "Govatsa Dwadashi" can be broken down into "Go," which means cow, and "Vatsa," which means calf. As you celebrate Govatsa Dwadashi 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, and SMS.

Govatsa Dwadashi is centered around the worship of cows and their young ones. Devotees perform rituals and pujas (ritual worship) to show gratitude to these gentle creatures and seek blessings for their well-being. Cows are considered sacred in Hinduism and are associated with several deities, including Lord Krishna. On this day, cows are bathed, adorned with colourful decorations, and offered special food items. It is believed that one earns merit and blessings by respecting and caring for the cow and her calf. Here is a wide range of messages saying Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2023 that you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them on this day.

Govatsa Dwadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Beautiful Festival Brighten Our Homes and Bring All of Us Joy and Contentment. Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2023!

Govatsa Dwadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Almighty Bless You All With the Best Health, Wealth and Prosperity. Happy Govatsa Dwadashi

Govatsa Dwadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Warm Greetings on the Happy Occasion of Govatsa Dwadashi.

Govatsa Dwadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That Your Day Be Filled With Fun and Joy. Wishing You and Your Family a Happy Govatsa Dwadashi

Govatsa Dwadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gaayon Ki Seva Karo, Roj Navao Sheesh, Khush Hokar Dengi Tumhen, Ve Laakhon Aashish. Govatsa Dwadashi Ki Shubhkamnaye.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2023 Wishes, Greetings, Messages And Images To Celebrate Diwali Week

The festival of Govatsa Dwadashi highlights the importance of compassion, gratitude, and the harmonious coexistence of humans and animals, particularly cows, which have been a source of sustenance, milk, and agricultural support in rural India for centuries.

Wishing everyone a Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2023!

