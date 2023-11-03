Govatsa Dwadashi is a religious festival celebrated by Hindus across India with great enthusiasm and devotion. Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated one day before Dhanteras. The festival marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations in some parts of India. This year, Govatsa Dwadashi 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, November 9. The Pradoshkala Govatsa Dwadashi Muhurat will begin at 04:57 PM and end at 07:32 PM. The puja muhurat will last for 2 hours and 35 minutes. As Govatsa Dwadashi 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Govatsa Dwadashi 2023 date, puja mahurat, and the significance of the day. Diwali 2023 Full Calendar With Dates: Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja to Bhai Dooj, Know About 5-Day Hindu Festival of Deepavali.

On this day, cows and calves are bathed, draped in clothes and flower garlands, and vermilion/turmeric powder is applied on their foreheads. People who observe Govatsa Dwadashi abstain from eating any wheat and milk products during the day. Govatsa Dwadashi is also observed as Nandini Vrat.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2023 Date

Govatsa Dwadashi 2023 falls on Thursday, November 9.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2023 Puja Muhurat

The Pradoshkala Govatsa Dwadashi Muhurat will begin at 04:57 PM on November 9 and end at 07:32 PM on the same day. The puja muhurat will last for 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Govatsa Dwadashi Significance

On Govatsa Dwadashi day, cows and calves are worshipped. As per records, it is said that Govatsa Dwadashi was first observed by King Uttanapada (the son of Svayambhuva Manu) and his wife Suniti. As the couple had observed a fast, they were blessed with a son named Dhruva.

In Maharashtra, Govatsa Dwadashi is known as Vasu Baras and holds great significance as it is considered the first day of Deepavali. In Gujarat, it is celebrated as Vagh Baras, and in Andhra Pradesh, the festival is celebrated at Sripada Vallabha Aradhana Utsav of Sripada Sri Vallabha, at Pithapuram Datta Mahasamsthan. In Hinduism, cows are considered very sacred, equivalent to human mothers, for providing people with nourishing milk.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2023 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).