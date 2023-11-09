Govatsa Dwadashi, a cherished Hindu festival, is a day that pays tribute to the sacred and revered creatures of the Indian countryside - cows and their calves. It is also known as Nandini Vrat and Bach Baras. In other states, this is also called Vagh Baras and Vasu Baras. This year, Govatsa Dwadashi 2023 will be observed on Thursday, November 9. As you observe Govatsa Dwadashi, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of Govatsa Dwadashi 2023 images, Happy Govatasa Dwadashi 2023 greetings and Vasu Baras 2023 wallpapers that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones as the greetings for the day.

This auspicious day falls on the twelfth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, typically in October or November. The festival's name, "Govatsa Dwadashi," is derived from two words: "Go," signifying cow, and "Vatsa," meaning calf. Cows are deeply revered in Hinduism for their nurturing qualities and their role in sustaining rural livelihoods. On Govatsa Dwadashi, these gentle animals are given the royal treatment. They are bathed, decorated with vibrant adornments, and offered specially prepared food. Devotees perform rituals with a sense of devotion and gratitude for the nourishment and support cows provide to society. Latest Rangoli Designs for Govatsa Dwadashi 2023: Beautiful Rangoli Designs To Kick Off Diwali Week Celebrations.

This festival serves as a reminder of the profound bond between humans and animals, emphasising the need for compassion and respect toward all living beings. It celebrates the harmonious coexistence between people and these gentle creatures, with an underlying theme of gratitude for their role in sustaining rural life. Here is a wide range of images, wishes, greetings and wallpapers you can download and share with all your loved ones as greetings for Govatsa Dwadashi 2023.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2023 Wishes for Nandini Vrat

Govatsa Dwadashi Wishes (File Image)

Govatsa Dwadashi symbolises the time-honoured values of compassion, reverence and the importance of living in harmony with nature. It is a heartfelt and culturally significant observance that resonates with the rural heritage of India.

Wishing everyone a Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2023!

