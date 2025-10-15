Govatsa Dwadashi, also known as Nandini Vrat, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated mainly in Maharashtra and also in some other parts of India. In Maharashtra, the festival is also known as Vasu Baras. This day marks the beginning of Diwali festivities and is dedicated to the worship of the cow and calf, which hold a sacred place in Hindu culture. Govatsa Dwadashi 2025 falls on Friday, October 17, a day before Dhanteras. One of the key highlights of the Govatsa Dwadashi celebrations is the making of rangolis that bring out the festive vibe! Creating a Rangoli for Govatsa Dwadashi is a beautiful way to honour the spirit of the festival as the designs highlight the bond between the cow and her calf, symbolising nurturing, prosperity, and gratitude. People make rangolis using natural elements like leaves, flowers, or traditional motifs and celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. If you are looking for some easy and beautiful rangoli designs to decorate your house on Govatsa Dwadashi, we have curated a list of latest rangoli designs and last-minute Vasu Baras rangoli ideas which are easy and quick to make! Diwali 2025 Rangoli Ideas With Flowers, Diyas and Colours: Easy Decorative Patterns, Shubh Deepawali Designs and Vibrant Motifs To Brighten Your Home.

For making the rangoli and making it stand out, the best place is a clean and prominent spot in your home, such as the entrance, courtyard, or puja area. Preparing the surface properly, sketching the outline of the design, and filling in colours with care make the artwork stand out and last longer. Below, check out Govatsa Dwadashi 2025 rangoli designs and Vasu Baras rangoli images to decorate your home and start the start of Diwali festivities. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali?

Watch Video of Easy Rangoli Designs For Vasu Baras:

Watch Video of Beautiful Rangoli Ideas For Govatsa Dwadashi:

Watch Video of Last-Minute Vasu Baras Rangoli Designs:

Watch Video of Simple Rangoli Designs For Diwali:

Watch Video of Floral Rangoli Designs For Vasu Baras:

To add a finishing touch, decorate the Rangoli with fresh flower petals with figures of cows and calves, or diyas and oil lamps around the pattern. The day of Govatsa Dwadashi holds great significance among the Hindus. On this day, cows are honoured for their nurturing nature, as they are considered a symbol of motherhood, prosperity, and selfless giving.

