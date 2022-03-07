The lent celebrations are a six-week-long event according to the United Methodist church’s website. Lent 2022 has already begun on March 2 and will continue till April 16. Moreover, in Eastern Orthodox Churches the great Lenten Swanson begins with Green Monday, Orthodox Shrove Monday, or Ash Monday. Lent is a special period when Christians are meant to be encouraged to find their own method of confronting their sinfulness, remembering their mortality, and giving thanks for the gift of salvation they receive through life. As you observe Green Monday 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated HD images and Ash Monday HD wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all to greet them for the season. WhatsApp Status, SMS, Bible Verses on Wallpapers, Best Quotes And Sayings To Celebrate The Holy Lenten Season

The word Lent has been derived from the Anglo-Saxon term lenten which relates to the lengthening of days and translates to spring. The lent seasons represent the amount of time Jesus spent in the desert fasting and preparing for his ministry. As you celebrated this important day Christian community, here are GIF images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to all your friends to send them wishes for the Lent season. WhatsApp Status, GIFs, Quotes and HD Wallpapers As 40-Day Lenten Season Begins

The season of Lent lasts for 40 days. In western churches Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Holy Saturday. In Eastern churches, it begins on Monday of the seventh week before Easter and ends on the Friday nine days preceding Easter. This 40 days’ time is a special period of reflection, fasting, and prayer where Christians are encouraged to recall the sacraments of baptism and penance in preparation for Easter Sunday. Here are GIF images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to all your family and relatives to wish them Lent 2022.

