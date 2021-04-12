The springtime of the year brings in Hindu New Year. On the first day of Chaitra month, Maharashtrians marks the beginning of the New Year according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. Also called Samvatsar Padvo, the festival is an important occasion for the Marathi and Konkani Hindus. The festival is observed with colourful rangoli decorations; a special Gudhi flag adorned with flowers, mango and neem leaves, topped with upturned silver or copper vessel, street processions and more. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gudi Padwa will be observed much like other events this year—virtually. During this time, Happy Gudi Padwa 2021 digital wishes come in handy and useful. This is why, we bring you Gudi Padwa 2021 messages, Samvatsar Padvo HD images, and greetings to download for free. In addition, a direct link to the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers is also available to celebrate the Marathi New Year. Gudi Padwa 2021 Rangoli Designs: Simple Ugadi Kolam, Dotted & Floral Rangoli Pattern Images and Video Tutorials to Celebrate Marathi New Year.

Gudi Padwa is a significant observation, and Telugu Hindus celebrate the same occasion as Ugadi, while Kannada Hindus in Karnataka refer to the day as Yugadi. Again, the Sindhi community celebrates this day as Cheti Chand, as the new year, and observed as the emergence day of Lord Jhulelaal. Gudi Padwa 2021 is on April 13. To begin another year, here we bring you Happy Gudi Padwa 2021 wishes, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, Samvatsar Padvo HD images, Signal photos and Telegram wallpapers to celebrate the onset of New Year. Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes And Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images And Quotes to Share On The Occasion of Telugu New Year.

Happy Ugadi and Gudi Padwa 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasions of Gudi Padwa May You Be Endowed With Happiness, Health & Wealth. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Happy Ugadi and Gudi Padwa 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Each Day of This New Year Be As Bright and Beautiful as This Rangoli… Wishing You a Very. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Happy Ugadi and Gudi Padwa 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Herald the Advent of Prosperity for You and Your Family. May God Shower His Blessings. Upon Your Home on the Auspicious. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Happy Ugadi and Gudi Padwa 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us All Close Our Eyes, Say a Warm Goodbye

To the Past Year and Welcome the Happy New Year …

Happy Gudi Padwa!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has introduced many super cool stickers for users to download the collection of stickers available online. To get the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We wish you and your family a safe and Happy Gudi Padwa!

