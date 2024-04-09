Gudi Padwa 2024 will be celebrated in India on April 9. This annual commemoration is a grand Hindu festival marked with great enthusiasm and fervour by the people in and around Maharashtra, Goa and Daman. To celebrate Gudi Padwa 2024, people are sure to share Happy Gudi Padwa 2024 wishes and messages, Gudi Padwa messages in Marathi, Gudi Padwa greetings, Happy Gudi Padwa 2024 images and 'Gudi Padwachya Hardik Shubhechha' wallpapers, Gudi Padwa 2024 WhatsApp stickers and Gudi Padwa Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Gudi Padwa celebrations focus on commemorating the start of the lunisolar new year for Hindus. The festival is characterized by colorful floor decorations called rangoli, a special gudi dvaja, which is a saari or dhoti or other piece of cloth garlanded with flowers, mango, and neem leaves, and a sugar crystal garland called gathi topped with upturned silver or copper vessels. The celebration of Gudi Padwa is believed to be an extremely auspicious occasion. People often take this chance to visit temples and offer prayers to the almighty.

People also make special delicacies like puran poli on this day to celebrate the festive occasion. People also make a special dish that mixes various flavors, particularly the bitter leaves of the neem tree and sweet jaggery (gur, gul). As we prepare to celebrate Gudi Padwa 2024, here are some Happy Gudi Padwa 2024 wishes and messages, Gudi Padwa greetings, Happy Gudi Padwa images and wallpapers, Gudi Padwa 2024 WhatApp stickers and Gudi Padwa Facebook status pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Gudi Padwa is a festival that is best commemorated with family and friends. People wake up early in the morning, dress up in festive attire and perform the special Gudi Padwa Puja. The celebration focuses on commemorating the arrival of spring and the reaping of the rabi crops.

