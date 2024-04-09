Gudi Padwa, also known as Ugadi, Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, or Marathi New Year, is celebrated as the beginning of the Hindu lunar calendar's first month, Chaitra. Observed predominantly in the Indian states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, Gudi Padwa marks the arrival of spring and the onset of the harvest season. Here is a wide range of messages saying Happy Gudi Padwa 2024 that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Hindu New Year 2024 Wishes and Greetings: Netizens Celebrate Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Chaitra Navratri and More As Vikram Samvat 2081 Begins.

Gudi Padwa 2024 will be observed on Tuesday, April 9. The festival is symbolised by the hoisting of a Gudi, a decorated bamboo stick adorned with bright cloth, neem leaves, and a garlanded sugar crystal or copper vessel at the top. The stick is typically placed outside homes as a symbol of victory, prosperity, and good fortune. How To Make Gudi at Home? Know the Significance of Gudi and DIY Videos To Make Gudi for Marathi New Year.

Families gather to perform puja rituals, exchange sweets, and partake in traditional delicacies to usher in the new year with auspiciousness and joy. Gudi Padwa also holds cultural significance as it commemorates Lord Brahma's creation of the universe and is associated with the legend of Lord Rama's victorious return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. As you observe Gudi Padwa 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Gudi Padwa Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Gudi Padwa Festival Bring Our Society Peace, Harmony, and Prosperity. Gudi Padwa to Everyone.

Gudi Padwa Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Auspicious Occasion of Gudi Padwa With Joy and Zeal. I Wish You a Happy Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Praying That This New Year Brings Endless Joy and New Hopes Into Your Life. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gudi Padwa Is the Beginning of the New Year! I Hope the New Year Has All the Colours of Happiness and Laughter for You and Your Family. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Hoping This Festival of Beauty Brings Your Way Bright Sparkles of Contentment That Stay With You Through the Days Ahead. Wishing You a Happy Gudi Padwa

Happy Marathi New Year HD Wallpapers

Marathi New Year Greetings (File Image)

Happy Marathi New Year HD Wallpapers

Marathi New Year Greetings (File Image)

Happy Gudi Padwa 2024 Greetings: Wallpapers, Quotes And Images To Celebrate Marathi New Year

In addition to personal interactions, the tradition of sharing wishes on Gudi Padwa is observed through digital platforms and social media channels, enabling individuals to connect and convey their heartfelt messages to friends and family members across the globe. Through virtual greetings, images, videos, and status updates, people extend their warm wishes, spreading joy and positivity to loved ones near and far. The use of technology in sharing wishes on Gudi Padwa transcends geographical barriers and reflects the modernisation of cultural practices while preserving the essence of tradition and community spirit. Wishing everyone a Happy Gudi Padwa 2024!

