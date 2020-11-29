Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. It is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhsiism and observed with various celebrations. It is also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav and Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti. Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism was born on Puranmashi of Kattak in 1469 according to the Bikrami calendar. He was born on the full moon of the Indian lunar month Karthik. Hence, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 falls on November 30. It is also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav and Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti.

On Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prabhat Pheris, an early morning procession is held, which begins at the Gurudwara. Two days prior to which Akhand Path, a forty-eight-hour non-stop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib is held in the Gurudwaras. One day prior to the observance, a procession called Nagarkirtan is organised and led by the Panj Pyaras (Five Beloved Ones). They sign hymns while leaders spread the message of Guru Nanak.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 Date And Time

Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on Monday, November 30 in 2020. The festive celebrations start late at night on November 29.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 12:47 PM on Nov 29, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends - 02:59 PM on Nov 30, 2020

On Gurupurab, devotees recite katha and share the message. On the auspicious community, Sikhs organise langar, a special community lunch. The volunteers serve the lunch which is followed by prayer sessions in the night. The congregation begins to sing Gurbani at about 1:20 AM, which is the actual time of the birth of Guru Nanak. The celebrations culminate at around 2 am.

