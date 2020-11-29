Happy Gurpurab 2020! The full moon day of Kartik month aka Kartika Purnima is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of the founder and the first Sikh Guru. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated on November 30. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated all over the country. 14 states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi have declared a public holiday. This year will mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru. People can send across 2020 Gurpurab greetings and quotes to their loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook, Hike, Instagram, and other social messaging apps. It’ll feel nice to send your known ones a token of love on the occasion of this festive day of Gupurab celebrations 2020.

Since get-togethers are not encouraged this year due to coronavirus pandemic, people are sharing Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020 greetings, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Images, Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020 wishes, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, Gurpurab Di Lakh Lakh Vadhai Greetings, Gurpurab Di Lakh Lakh Vadhai images and a lot more online. Also, people can also send across best Guru Nanak Jayanti quotes and sayings through text messages, picture messages, GIFs, videos, and even SMSes to their family, friends,

We have for you Guru Gobind Singh quotes, Guru Gobind Ji images, messages and wishes to send greetings of Gurpurab to send on the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru. Send these new and latest 2020 Gurpurab quotes and sayings through WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, Hike messages, and Snapchat stories as well. You can also use Whatsapp Stickers, which has become quite popular to wish people on such auspicious days.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti

Happy Gurpurab (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Nanak Dev Ji fulfill all that wishes and shower his blessings on your forever. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! Happy 550th Parkash Purab! Guru Nanak Dev Ji Ke Parkash Parv Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen!

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Life Full of Golden Days Always With Guru’s Blessings Warm Wishes on Gurunanak Dev Ji’s Birthday! Happy Gurpurab

Prakash Purab 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings on the 551st Gurupurab of Shru Guru Nanak Dev Ji!

Gurupurab 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Gurpurab to All the Sikhs and to Everyone Who Is a Well-Wisher of the Ideals of Sikhism. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

On the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Diwali of the Gods i.e. Dev Deepawali is also celebrated. To celebrate Kartik Purnima today, devotees get up before sunrise and take a bath in the holy river, especially river Ganga. On this occasion, people come to Benaras from afar and light a lamp on the Ganges ghats. The day is extremely auspicious for the Hindus and people follow a set of rituals on this day to bring good luck on Dev Deepavali. People wish each other Happy Kartika Purnima by sending wishes messages and photos of lamps. As we observe Kartika Purnima 2020, we bring to you greetings to wish your loved ones. It also includes Kartika Purnima WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS.

Today, Ganga bath holds special significance. Guru Nanak Jayanti is also celebrated on the day of Dev Deepawali. and if you are looking to exchange Dev Deepavali wishes and HD Images we have your back. We also bring to you Dev Deepavali WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Wallpapers, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS. So before we tell you about the auspicious rituals, take some time out to share these wishes and messages which you can greet your dear ones with your loved ones and celebrate the day. Happy Kartika Purnima by sending wishes messages and photos of lamps.

Message Reads: Happy Kartika Purnima 2020!

Message Reads: Happy Kartika Purnima 2020!

Message Reads: Happy Kartika Purnima 2020!

Message Reads: Happy Kartika Purnima 2020!

Download Guru Nanak Gurpurab WhatsApp Stickers Online

You can download Guru Nanak Gurpurab WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store app. It has a wide range of colourful and beautiful stickers that one can easily download and share them with friends and family on the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Here's the download link.

It is believed that on this day, bathing in the holy rivers helps you achieve virtue. Dev Deepawali is a tradition celebrated every year in Kashi. It is believed that on the day of Kartik Purnima, all the gods come to celebrate the Diwali at the Ghats of Benares.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2020 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).