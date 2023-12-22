Guru Ghasidas Jayanti is observed every year on December 18. It is an annual Hindu festival commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Ghasidas, a revered saint, social reformer, and founder of the Satnami community. Guru Ghasidas, born in the 17th century in the Gond community, is known for his efforts to promote social equality, justice, and spirituality. He preached against caste discrimination and advocated for a society based on equality and brotherhood. Guru Ghasidas played a significant role in the socio-religious history of central India, and his teachings continue to inspire followers. As you observe Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages you can download and share with one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Messages, Wishes and Greetings To Honour the Founder of Satnam Sect.

On Guru Ghasidas Jayanti, devotees gather at Satnami temples and other religious places to pay homage to Guru Ghasidas. Special prayers, hymns, and discourses are organized to commemorate his life and teachings. The day is marked by acts of charity, community service, and spreading the message of social harmony. Here is a wide range of messages saying Happy Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2023 that you can download and share with your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp status, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2023 Wishes

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2023 Wishes

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2023 Wishes

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2023 Wishes

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

Followers of Guru Ghasidas celebrate his Jayanti with enthusiasm and dedication, expressing their gratitude for his teachings and guidance. The festival serves as a reminder of the principles of equality, justice, and spiritual wisdom that Guru Ghasidas advocated throughout his life.

Wishing everyone a Happy Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2023 10:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).