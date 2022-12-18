Guru Ghasidas Jayanti is observed every year on December 18. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Ghasidas, who was the founder of the Satnam sect of Hinduism. Guru Ghasidas was born on December 18, 1756. He dedicated his entire life to the attainment of peace and the abolition of the caste system in the state of Chhattisgarh. He himself experienced the oppressive caste system and untouchability and therefore was determined to fight against the system and started preaching the values of truth and equality to the people of Chhattisgarh. As you observe Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as greetings, WhatsApp messages and wishes on this day. December 2022 Holidays Calendar With Important Festivals & Events.

Ghasidas Jayanti is a regional holiday in Chhattisgarh. Numerous cultural events, programmes and functions are organised to celebrate the day in the state. To laud Ghasidas’ contribution, the state government has named a tiger reserve Guru Ghasidas National Park and also established the Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya. To celebrate the day with your loved ones, share these Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online as greetings, WhatsApp messages and wishes on this day. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Date: Know History and Significance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab To Mark Birth Anniversary of First Sikh Guru.

Ghasidas Jayanti is celebrated by millions of devotees who follow Satnami teachings. The celebrations are grand in places like Rajpur, Giraudpuri, Jagdalpur and Pandavpura. Prabhat Pheris take place at various places in Chhattisgarh, where people dance in devotion and chant the Guru’s couplets. Wishing everyone a Happy Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2022!

